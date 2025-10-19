Is Stefon Diggs Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Titans)
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is listed as questionable for Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans due to a chest injury.
However, Diggs appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's game, as he was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Diggs tore his ACL during the 2024 season, but he has not missed a game for New England in 2025, catching 32 of his 37 targets for 387 yards. He's still looking for his first touchdown of 2025, but the star wideout has made an immediate impact with his new team.
It would be surprising if Diggs ended up sitting after practicing in full on Friday, but he has been limited in terms of his snap count in just about every game in 2025. Diggs has played just 55.3 percent of the offensive snaps for New England, failing to clear 60.0 percent of the snaps in five of his six games.
So, how should we bet on him in the prop market?
Here's my favorite play for this matchup with Tennessee.
Best Stefon Diggs Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Titans
Stefon Diggs OVER 4.5 Receptions (-126)
Diggs may not be playing a ton of snaps, but the Patriots are emphasizing getting the ball in his hands, targeting him over six times per game in the 2025 season.
Diggs has five or more receptions in three games this season, including a 10-catch game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. The Titans are a suspect pass defense, ranking 24th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, so Drake Maye should be able to find his star wideout a bunch on Sunday.
In Week 6, Diggs had a long catch called back on a phantom pass interference call, but he did reel in all of his targets. He should see a bigger workload after a down game last week.
