Is Steph Curry Playing in Game 5? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Timberwolves)
Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry is listed as out for Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to the hamstring injury that he suffered in Game 1 of the series.
Curry was expected to miss at least a week with the injury, and he's set to be re-evaluated on Wednesday. However, based on this designation, it appears Curry won't be able to return until Game 6 for Golden State -- if a Game 6 even happens.
The Warriors are currently down 3-1 in their series against the Timberwolves, and oddsmakers at DraftKings have set them as double-digit underdogs in Game 5. Golden State won Game 1 in Minnesota, but it has dropped the last three games in this series, including two at home.
The Warriors also have the worst odds to win the NBA Finals amongst the remaining playoff teams, a sign that oddsmakers expect Minnesota to wrap this series up in short order.
Curry led the Warriors to a first-round win over the Houston Rockets, but Golden State simply has not had enough offensive firepower to survive without the two-time league MVP.
If Golden State is able to force a Game 6, Curry would have some extra time to get ready for that matchup. The Warriors and Timberwolves wouldn't play Game 6 until Sunday, May 18, giving Curry over 10 days to recover from this hamstring injury.
Still, his status for the rest of the series is up in the air as Golden State aims to avoid elimination in Game 5.
