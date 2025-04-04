Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Warriors)
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry dealt with a tailbone issue that caused him to miss two games in late March, but he has since returned to the lineup for each of the Warriors' last four games.
On Friday, the Warriors play the second night of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets, and Curry's status is up in the air for the contest. Golden State has yet to release an injury report, and oddsmakers at DraftKings have set these two teams in a pick'em scenario.
The Warriors have not beat Denver in a regular season game since the 2021-22 season, so it's not super surprising that the Nuggets are technically just one-point underdogs on Friday.
If Curry is able to play, it would be a major boost for Golden State's offense. Since returning from his tailbone injury, Curry has games 23, 52 and 37 points. He's averaging 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.
This story will be updated with Curry's status for Friday's game vs. Denver.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.