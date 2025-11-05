Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Kings)
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had a big game on Tuesday night in a win over the Phoenix Suns, scoring 28 points and knocking down five 3-pointers to move Golden State to 5-3 in the 2025-26 season.
However, it appears that he may sit out Wednesday night's matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Curry admitted that his "gas tank was on E" after the win over the Suns, as he's currently dealing with a cold.
Curry isn't the only Warriors star that was banged up on Tuesday, as Jimmy Butler (back) exited the game after playing just 14 minutes. The Warriors still found a way to win, but they'll likely be shorthanded on the second night of a back-to-back.
The odds for this game with the Kings suggest that Curry won't suit up, as the Warriors are road underdogs in the matchup. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Kings favored by 3.5 points against a Golden State team that is just 1-3 straight up on the road.
The Warriors won't share Curry's official status until later in the day since they're on the second night of a back-to-back, but the star's comments after Tuesday's win are certainly concerning for his chances of playing on Wednesday.
This season, Curry is averaging 26.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. He's led Golden State to a 5-3 start to the season, keeping the team in the mix for a playoff spot in the West.
This story will be updated with Curry's official status for Wednesday's game once the Warriors release their injury report.
