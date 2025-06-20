Storm vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, June 20
The Seattle Storm are 1-1 against the Las Vegas Aces in the 2025 season, but they are favored on the road on Friday with star forward A’ja Wilson’s status up in the air for the Aces.
Wilson has been in concussion protocol, and based on these odds it seems like she may not suit up on Friday night.
Still, Seattle is also off to a strong start in the 2025 season, winning seven of its first 12 games to hold the No. 5 seed in the WNBA.
Can Skylar Diggins and company pick up a win in the first road meeting for the Storm between these teams?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s action.
Storm vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm -4.5 (-110)
- Aces +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: -198
- Aces: +164
Total
- 163.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Storm vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 20
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Storm record: 7-5
- Aces record: 5-6
Storm vs. Aces Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
- Gabby Williams – day-to-day
Aces Injury Report
- A’ja Wilson – day-to-day
- Megan Gustafson – out
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Storm vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Skylar Diggins 2+ 3-Pointers Made
This season, Diggins is shooting 42.2 percent from beyond the arc, and while she isn’t taking a ton of 3s, she’s still hit this prop on several occasions.
Diggins has at least two 3-pointers made in four games in a row and six games overall in the 2025 season. Over her last four games, she’s shooting 50.0 percent from 3 on an average of 6.0 attempts per game.
I’ll bet on the veteran guard to stay hot in this Western Conference battle.
Storm vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
This game is going to come down to Wilson’s availability, but I can’t get behind Las Vegas at this price.
The Aces have dropped back-to-back games without Wilson, and if she doesn’t play, the Storm are in a great spot to win this game after picking up a double-digit win over Las Vegas – with Wilson playing – earlier this season.
The Aces are just 3-8 against the spread in 2025, a sign that they’ve been overvalued in the betting market, and they have a net rating of just -2.7.
The Storm, on the other hand, have a net rating of +7.8 this season and have covered the spread in seven of 12 games.
If Wilson sits, they’re the bet to make on Friday.
Pick: Storm -4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
