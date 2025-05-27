Storm vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27
The Minnesota Lynx are off to a great start in the 2025 season, winning each of their first four games heading into Tuesday’s clash with the Seattle Storm.
Seattle is coming off an impressive win on Sunday over the Las Vegas Aces, and despite trading away Jewell Loyd in the offseason, the Storm are 3-1 in 2025.
Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike and others have stepped up in a big way for Seattle, but it is an underdog on Tuesday against Napheesa Collier and the defending WNBA Commissioner’s Cup champions.
Can the Lynx improve upon their 2-2 against the spread record in this Western Conference clash?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my best bet for Storm-Lynx.
Storm vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm +6.5 (-110)
- Lynx -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm:+195
- Lynx: -238
Total
- 156 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Storm record: 3-1
- Lynx record: 4-0
Storm vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Lynx Injury Report
- Kayla McBride – day-to-day (personal)
- Marieme Badiane – day-to-day
Storm vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Napheesa Collier OVER 23.5 Points (-110)
This season, Collier is averaging 29.5 points per game while shooting a ridiculous 56.2 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from beyond the arc.
With Kayla McBride (personal) missing time to start the 2025 season, Collier has taken on an even bigger scoring load, putting up at least 23 points in every game. She’s coming off a 33-point game in a win over the Sun, and the former UConn star has at least 18 shot attempts in three of her four games.
I like her to keep up this impressive scoring stretch on Tuesday.
Storm vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
The Lynx have yet to cover the spread at home this season, but I think that changes on Tuesday night.
Seattle has gotten off to a great start, and it hasn’t really missed Loyd’s scoring too much. Yes, the Storm are just seventh in offensive rating, but they’re fourth in the W in effective field goal percentage in 2025.
Minnesota has been even better though, ranking second in offensive rating, second in effective field goal percentage and third in net rating. All this has come without McBride, who may be the Lynx’s second-best scorer on this roster.
McBride did practice with the team over the weekend, a good sign for her chances of playing on Tuesday night. If that’s the case, the Lynx should see a little bump in this market.
Seattle is off to a great start in 2025, but it still has a net rating that is over seven points worse than the Lynx. The Storm also lost by 22 points on the road against a contender in the Phoenix Mercury in their first game of the season – the only quality opponent they’ve faced away from Climate Pledge Arena.
I think the Lynx will improve to 5-0 with a commanding win on Tuesday night.
Pick: Lynx -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
