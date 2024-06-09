Storm vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Seattle Storm have won six games in a row heading into Sunday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup with the Minnesota Lynx, but they are 0-2 against the Lynx so far in 2024.
These teams are tied atop the Western Conference after the Lynx dropped a road game by one point to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night.
The Storm, who upset the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, are really starting to mesh with their new trio of Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike, going 5-0 in the last five games that they’ve all played together.
Can they keep things rolling as a road favorite against the Lynx?
Here’s a look at the latest odds and my best bet for this game:
Storm vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm -1 (-105)
- Lynx +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Storm: -118
- Lynx: -102
Total
- 158.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Storm vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Storm record: 7-3
- Lynx record: 7-3
Storm vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Lynx Injury Report
- Diamond Miller – out
Storm vs. Lynx Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Nneka Ogwumike: For the third time this season, Ogwumike and the Storm will match up with the Lynx, and she’s dominated this matchup in 2024. The veteran forward had 20 points on 10-of-18 shooting in the season opener before dropping 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting in the next matchup. On the season, Ogwumike is averaging 17.7 points per game across seven contests.
Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier: Collier had two huge games against the Storm earlier this season, especially in their second meeting when she had 29 points, nine rebounds, five assists and six steals. A true MVP candidate in 2024, Collier is averaging 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
Storm vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have played very well to open the 2024 season, ranking No. 3 and No. 4 in the league in net rating and posting two of the best against the spread records in the league.
I’m surprised to see the Lynx set as underdogs at home, as they’ve gone an impressive 4-1 ATS as home and 5-1 ATS as an underdog this season.
That’s not to take away from Seattle, which is 5-1 ATS on the road and 6-3 ATS as a favorite, but let’s not forget that the Lynx beat this Seattle team twice to open the season.
Jewell Loyd has shot a little better since her slow start, but Collier and the Lynx are the No. 3 defense and No. 2 offense in the league. The Storm have also defended well, passing the Lynx in defensive rating, but they rank just sixth in offense so far in 2024.
I think the odds for this game are perfect – it’s truly a toss up – so I’ll take the point with the Lynx at home.
Pick: Lynx +1 (-115)
