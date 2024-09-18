Storm vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Sept. 19 (How to Bet Total)
Both the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm technically have nothing to play for in their regular season finale on Thursday, which could make for a tough matchup to bet on.
Seattle has locked in the No. 5 seed, and Phoenix has locked in the No. 7 seed ahead of this matchup.
Do we see both teams sit players?
Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor have already missed games for the Storm, and Kahleah Copper has been out for Phoenix.
With this in mind, here’s how I’m wagering on Thursday’s regular season finale.
Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm -1.5 (-110)
- Mercury +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: -130
- Mercury: +106
Total
- 160.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Storm vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 19
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Storm record: 24-15
- Mercury record: 19-20
Storm vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Ezi Magbegor – day-to-day
- Jewell Loyd – day-to-day
Note: Seattle has clinched the No. 5 seed and may opt to sit key players ahead of the playoffs even though they are not injured.
Mercury Injury Report
- Kahleah Copper – day-to-day
- Rebecca Allen – out
- Charisma Osborne – out
Note: Phoenix has clinched the No. 7 seed and may opt to sit key players ahead of the playoffs even though they are not injured.
Storm vs. Mercury Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Gabby Williams: Since signing with the Storm in the middle of the season, Williams has really come on, averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She’s coming off 22 points against the Los Angeles Sparks and a 14-point game against Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Phoenix Mercury
Sophie Cunningham: With Kahleah Copper out, Sophie Cunningham has stepped up, scoring 13 and 14 points in her last two games while shooting 6-for-13 from beyond the arc. Cunningham is up to 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season.
Storm vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
I’m going to bet the UNDER in this matchup with it possible that both teams potentially sitting players that usually play large roles for them.
Seattle has been one of the best UNDER teams in the league, going 22-16-1.
Phoenix has also been a solid under team, going 18-21 so far this season, and it plays at the No. 9 pace in the WNBA (Seattle is No. 3).
Ultimately, it’s going to depend on who ends up sitting out of these games, but I’ll take the UNDER with the assumption that both teams rest their key veterans ahead of the playoffs.
Pick: UNDER 160.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.