SI

Storm vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Sept. 19 (How to Bet Total)

Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Seattle Storm-Phoenix Mercury matchup in the WNBA on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Peter Dewey

Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham.
Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm technically have nothing to play for in their regular season finale on Thursday, which could make for a tough matchup to bet on.

Seattle has locked in the No. 5 seed, and Phoenix has locked in the No. 7 seed ahead of this matchup.

Do we see both teams sit players?

Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor have already missed games for the Storm, and Kahleah Copper has been out for Phoenix. 

With this in mind, here’s how I’m wagering on Thursday’s regular season finale. 

Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread

  • Storm -1.5 (-110)
  • Mercury +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Storm: -130
  • Mercury: +106

Total

  • 160.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Storm vs. Mercury How to Watch

  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 19
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Footprint Center
  • How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
  • Storm record: 24-15
  • Mercury record: 19-20

Storm vs. Mercury Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

  • Ezi Magbegor – day-to-day
  • Jewell Loyd – day-to-day

Note: Seattle has clinched the No. 5 seed and may opt to sit key players ahead of the playoffs even though they are not injured. 

Mercury Injury Report

  • Kahleah Copper – day-to-day
  • Rebecca Allen – out
  • Charisma Osborne – out

Note: Phoenix has clinched the No. 7 seed and may opt to sit key players ahead of the playoffs even though they are not injured. 

Storm vs. Mercury Key Players to Watch

Seattle Storm

Gabby Williams: Since signing with the Storm in the middle of the season, Williams has really come on, averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She’s coming off 22 points against the Los Angeles Sparks and a 14-point game against Las Vegas on Tuesday. 

Phoenix Mercury

Sophie Cunningham: With Kahleah Copper out, Sophie Cunningham has stepped up, scoring 13 and 14 points in her last two games while shooting 6-for-13 from beyond the arc. Cunningham is up to 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season. 

Storm vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick

I’m going to bet the UNDER in this matchup with it possible that both teams potentially sitting players that usually play large roles for them. 

Seattle has been one of the best UNDER teams in the league, going 22-16-1. 

Phoenix has also been a solid under team, going 18-21 so far this season, and it plays at the No. 9 pace in the WNBA (Seattle is No. 3).

Ultimately, it’s going to depend on who ends up sitting out of these games, but I’ll take the UNDER with the assumption that both teams rest their key veterans ahead of the playoffs. 

Pick: UNDER 160.5 (-108)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Peter Dewey

PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting