Storm vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Aug. 20
It’s been a disappointing start to the second half of the season for the Seattle Storm, as they’ve dropped back-to-back games to fall to the No. 5 seed in the standings.
Now, Seattle is favored on the road against the six-win Washington Mystics who have lost four games in a row and are just 3-10 straight up at home this season.
With Seattle in danger of falling out of the race for a top four seed in the league, it needs to win a game against one of the W’s worst teams.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s contest.
Storm vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Storm -7 (-110)
- Mystics +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: -310
- Mystics: +250
Total
- 161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Entertainment and Sports Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Storm record: 17-10
- Mystics record: 6-21
Storm vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Mystics Injury Report
- DiDi Richards – out
- Karlie Samuelson – out
Storm vs. Mystics Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Skylar Diggins-Smith: The veteran point guard has gotten off to a great start since the Olympic break, scoring 29 points in a loss to the Atlanta Dream and 15 points in a loss to the Indiana Fever. The Storm may need more scoring from Diggins-Smith with Jewell Loyd struggling with her efficiency this season.
Washington Mystics
Shakira Austin: After playing in just six games in the first half of the 2024 season, Austin returned to action following the Olympic break. In two games, the star forward is averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 9-for-15 from the field. Washington’s offense is much better when Austin is able to go.
Storm vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
There’s a part of me that wants to buy low on the Storm, but I’m not sure what I’m buying.
This team has been relatively healthy all season long, but it has not shot the ball well (10th in effective field goal percentage) and it’s finally coming back to bite it.
The Mystics are not a better team, and I’d be surprised if they win this game, but they are solid at home, going 8-5 against the spread and 15-10-1 against the spread overall as an underdog. Washington’s offense is much better with Austin and Brittney Sykes back in action, and I think it can compete with the Storm on Tuesday.
Seattle has not looked great out of the break, and it is just 6-7 against the spread and straight up on the road.
Washington is a solid bet to keep this one close.
Pick: Mystics +7 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.