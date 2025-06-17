Storm vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks are unlikely to reach the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final as they face off on Tuesday night.
The sixth and final game on Tuesday’s slate has a home underdog, as the Sparks (1-5 at home) will look to shake their struggles in Los Angeles against Skylar Diggins and company.
However, Los Angeles won't have star guard Kelsey Plum (leg) in this matchup.
Seattle enters this game off a loss to the Golden State Valkyries, but it ended the Minnesota Lynx’s perfect season right before that. Meanwhile, the Sparks are just 4-8 in the 2025 campaign and looking to get back on track before Cameron Brink (torn ACL) eventually returns to the lineup later this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Storm vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm -9 (-115)
- Sparks +9 (-105)
Moneyline
- Storm: -410
- Sparks: +320
Total
- 156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 17
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Storm record: 6-5
- Sparks record: 4-8
Storm vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Rae Burrell – out
- Cameron Brink – out
- Julie Allemand – out
- Odyssey Sims – out
- Kelsey Plum – out
Storm vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Skylar Diggins 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-110)
So far this season, Diggins is attempting fewer than four shots from beyond the arc per game, but she’s shooting an impressive 39.0 percent on those attempts.
The veteran guard has made at least two shots from 3-point range in each of her last three games, going 9-for-20 from deep during that stretch. While there’s a chance that usage doesn’t remain as high, Diggins is worth a look against a Sparks team that is allowing over nine 3-pointers per game – good for ninth in the WNBA.
Storm vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
So far this season, the Sparks are just 1-5 straight up at home, and they’ve struggled against the spread as well, going 5-7.
Meanwhile, the Storm are 6-5 against the spread in the 2025 season and have a positive net rating (+1.8), which is better than Los Angeles’ -2.7 net rating. The Sparks have seen that number plummet at home to -5.2 – the fourth-worst home net rating in the W.
Even with Rickea Jackson back in the fold, I’m not sold on the Sparks winning this game as home dogs, especially since oddsmakers are only giving them nine points with Plum out.
Seattle has a pair of impressive wins as of late, handing the Minnesota Lynx their first loss of the season and beating the Phoenix Mercury by 12 in Phoenix.
The Sparks simply aren't deep enough to withstand a Plum injury right now, especially since Sims, Brink and Burrell are also sidelined.
I lean with the Storm to get the win in their final game of Commissioner’s Cup play.
Pick: Storm -9 (-115 at DraftKings)
