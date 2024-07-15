Storm vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, July 16 (Sparks Struggle at Home)
What a difference year makes for the Seattle Storm, who went from one of the worst teams in the league last season to a top-five team in 2024, sitting just four games out of the No. 1 seed in the league entering Tuesday’s action.
Seattle has a matchup with the banged-up Los Angeles Sparks, who are just 6-17 on the season and have lost Cameron Brink – the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft – for the season due to a torn ACL.
Still, Los Angeles pulled out a big win over the Dallas Wings on Saturday, riding a 27-point game from All-Star forward Dearica Hamby.
Now, Hamby and the Sparks will look to cover the spread at home as massive underdogs in Tuesday’s matinee matchup.
Storm vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm -9 (-110)
- Sparks +9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: -455
- Sparks: +350
Total
- 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 16
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Storm record: 16-8
- Sparks record: 6-17
Storm vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Skylar Diggins-Smith – day-to-day
Sparks Injury Report
- Li Yueru – out
- Cameron Brink – out
- Lexie Brown – out
Storm vs. Sparks Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd: After a few big games, Jewell Loyd has been held to just 14 points in back-to-back contests, shooting 8-for-27 from the field over that stretch. The Storm have easily won both of those games, but they’d be even more dangerous if Lody (35.8 percent from the field this season) got on track.
Los Angeles Sparks
Dearica Hamby: Hamby is going off as of late, dropping 27 points in a win over the Dallas Wings on Saturday – her third game with 25 or more points in her last four. Hamby is averaging 19.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on the season.
Storm vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
Seattle has been great as a favorite this season, but the biggest trend to look for in this game comes when the Sparks are at home.
Los Angeles is just 3-7-1 against the spread at home, and it doesn’t have a lot of frontcourt depth at the moment with Brink out and Li Yueru not with the team filling overseas commitments.
Over the last 10 games, Seattle is No. 2 in the league in net rating only behind the Las Vegas Aces. Meanwhile, the Sparks are 10th in net rating over that stretch and 2-8 straight up.
I’ll lay the points with the Storm, who have won back-to-back games by double digits.
Pick: Storm -9 (-110)
