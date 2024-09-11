Storm vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Sept. 11 (Fade L.A.)
The Los Angeles Sparks are playing the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday night against the Seattle Storm, who are still in play for a top-four seed in the standings.
The Sparks are not going to be in the playoffs this season, but Seattle sits one game back of the No. 4-seeded Las Vegas Aces (also in action tonight) entering this game.
Jewell Loyd, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and company would love to pick up a win here to put the pressure on Las Vegas, and oddsmakers have set them as double-digit favorites on Wednesday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this matchup.
Storm vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Storm -10 (-108)
- Sparks +10 (-112)
Moneyline
- Storm: -520
- Sparks: +390
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Storm record: 21-14
- Sparks record: 7-29
Storm vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Sparks Injury Report
- Aari McDonald – questionable
- Layshia Clarendon – out
- Cameron Brink – out
- Lexie Brown – out
Storm vs. Sparks Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd: The scoring has been there for Loyd this season, but the efficiency has not been. The star guard is averaging 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Los Angeles Sparks
Rickea Jackson: One of the best rookies in the WNBA, Jackson had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists the last time these teams played. She’s on pace to shoot 45.0 percent or better from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc.
Storm vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
This is a tough turnaround for the Sparks, who have played back-to-back games (Sunday and Tuesday) against the Connecticut Sun.
Los Angeles is going to have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and it’s been awful on offense since the Olympic break, ranking dead last in offensive and net rating over its last 10 games.
Seattle has not played great over that 10-game stretch either (seventh in net rating), but this game matters a ton for the Storm in the playoff race.
The Sparks entered Tuesday’s matchup with a 5-11-1 ATS record at home, and I think they’ll struggle against a Storm team that is top-five in the league in defensive rating this season.
Pick: Storm -10 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.