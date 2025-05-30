Sun vs. Fever Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, May 30
The Connecticut Sun are still in search of their first win of the 2025 season when they take on the Indiana Fever in Indiana on Friday.
The Fever (2-3) are coming off a loss on Wednesday against the Washington Mystics – the first game that the team played without star guard Caitlin Clark in the lineup. Clark has been diagnosed with a quad strain and is expected to miss the next two weeks.
The Sun are in a rebuilding phase, and they have struggled on both ends in 2025, posting the 11th-best offensive rating and 12th-best defensive rating in the W.
Oddsmakers have set the Fever as double-digit favorites on Friday even though Clark won’t play.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction.
Sun vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun +12 (-112)
- Fever -12 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sun: +470
- Fever: -650
Total
- 163 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 30
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Sun record: 0-5
- Fever record: 2-3
Sun vs. Fever Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Olivia Nelson-Ododa – questionable
- Marina Mabrey – day-to-day
- Leila Lacan – out
- Lindsay Allen – out
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – out
Sun vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
These prop bet suggestions are based on past player performance. This story was written before prop odds were released at various sportsbooks.
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Mitchell OVER Points
On Wednesday, we got a glimpse of what the Fever offense will look like with Clark. It wasn’t great, but it does feature a lot of All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell, although she shot just 4-for-16 from the field in the loss.
Mitchell is averaging 17.0 points per game this season, and her usage should remain high as long as Clark is out. This is a great matchup against the No. 12 defense in the WNBA that allowed 21 points to lead guard Paige Bueckers earlier this week.
Mitchell is too good of a scorer to fade in this market – especially since we know she’s going to get plenty of shots. Mitchell has at least 12 shot attempts in every game this season.
Sun vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared why the UNDER is the play in this game in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
The Sun are one of the worst teams in the WNBA, struggling on both ends of the floor after losing all five of their starters from last season’s team.
Connecticut has three games where it has scored 70 or fewer points, and it has hit the UNDER in three of five games.
While the Fever have one of the best offensive ratings in the W, they looked disjointed without Clark in the loss to Washington, scoring just 77 points while shooting under 40 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from 3.
It’s also worth noting that the Sun are 10th in the W in pace, so they aren’t going to want to get out and run with the Fever (No. 1 in pace) in this matchup.
Plus, Indiana has hit the UNDER in three of its five games despite the fact that it has one of the top offenses in the league. This total is a little too high for my liking on Friday.
Pick: UNDER 163 (-110 at DraftKings)
