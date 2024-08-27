Sun vs. Fever WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Aug. 28 (How to Bet Total)
It’s been a while since the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever have faced off, and the Fever are a much better team than they were when Connecticut took two meetings from them back in May.
Oddsmakers have taken notice, setting the Fever as just two-point underdogs at home against the No. 2 seed in the WNBA. There’s a real chance this matchup will occur again in the first round of the playoffs, but Indiana needs to close this season out strong to get there.
After Caitlin Clark dropped 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a road win over the Atlanta Dream, all eyes should be on her back at home.
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.
Sun vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun -2 (-112)
- Fever +2 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sun: -135
- Fever: +114
Total
- 164 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Sun record: 22-7
- Fever record: 14-16
Sun vs. Fever Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Tiffany Mitchell – out
Fever Injury Report
- None to report
Sun vs. Fever Key Players to Watch
Connecticut Sun
DeWanna Bonner: A few games ago, Bonner came off the bench and shot just 2-for-11 for the Sun. She then followed that up with a 3-for-16 shooting night before rebounding to shoot 5-for-11 in her last game. The Sun need Bonner (16.2 points per game) on track if they want to make a deep playoff run this season.
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: The heavy favorite to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, Clark is averaging 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3. She’s been on fire since mid-June, and the Fever are looking like a true playoff team because of it.
Sun vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
There’s one key trend that I want to look at for this game, since I don’t love a pick on a side.
The Sun are one of the best defensive teams in the WNBA, ranking No. 2 in defensive rating. They’ve played at a super slow pace (dead last in the W), and that’s led to 24 of their 29 games going UNDER 164 total points.
Of the five games that went over, two of them went to overtime and two finished barely over with 165 and 166 points. Essentially, scoring this much in a game with the Sun isn’t expected.
The Fever did have one of the games that went OVER this total, and Indiana ranks just 11th in the league in defensive rating.
Still, I think the UNDER is the play. The Fever are an elite OVER team (19-10), but the UNDER has hit in 15 of the 29 games for Connecticut in 2024.
This play is more about the number (164) than the over/under trend, especially since the Fever have improved since the first few meetings of the season with Connecticut. I wouldn’t be shocked to see them put up more of a fight defensively after allowing 88-plus points in each of the first two meetings.
Pick: UNDER 164 (-110)
