Sun vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The 2025 edition of the Commissioner's Cup is set to begin on Sunday, June 1! All WNBA teams will compete in the in-season competition, and the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun will start things off with their Sunday afternoon showdown.
This game is between arguably the best team and the worst team in the league, leaving little question whether or not the Liberty will win. While the win isn't in doubt, covering the massive spread certainly could be.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets.
Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sun +18 (-110)
- Liberty -18 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun +1300
- Liberty -2800
Total
- 162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 1
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-BOS, WWOR, and Liberty Live
- Sun record: 1-5
- Liberty record: 6-0
Sun vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Leila Lacan, G - Out
- Lindsay Allen, G - Out
Liberty Injury Report
- Nyara Sabally, C - Out
Sun vs. Liberty Player to Keep an Eye on in Prop Market
Note: Player props weren't available at time of writing this article.
- Sabrina Ionescu UNDER Points
Betting the UNDER on Sabrina Ionescu's points total against the Sun seems like an idiotic bet to make, but let's think about it a little bit further. The Liberty will be playing their third game over the past four days, and now they're likely to win in a blowout on Sunday. Both of those factors lead me to believe Ionescu may get plenty of rest time in this game. If the Liberty gets up big, they may put her on the bench and allow the backups to close the show. If that happens, Ionescu may not be on the court enough to go over her points total.
Sun vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
Covering an 18-point spread is tough for any team, no matter how much better of a squad New York is. Not to mention, the Liberty will be playing their third game in four days and will enter this contest on tired legs.
As I wrote above, I think this could lead to them resting their star players if the Liberty takes a big lead in the second half. I have no doubt they'll win, but a team needs to put the pedal to the metal for the majority of the game if they want to win by 18+ points. If they put their backups on the court for the majority of the second half, the Sun will do enough to keep the final score within the spread.
Pick: Sun +18 (-110) via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!