Sun vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, May 23
Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx are off to a fast start in the 2025 WNBA season, winning all three of their games, including a come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night.
On Friday, Minnesota will host the 0-2 Connecticut Sun, who have lost to the Washington Mystics and Las Vegas Aces to open the 2025 season.
Connecticut moved on from all five of last season’s starters in the offseason, and it appears headed for a rebuild in 2025.
Oddsmakers have set the Lynx as 15-point favorites at home, but can Collier and company cover such a massive number?
Let’s break down the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s WNBA action.
Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun +15 (-110)
- Lynx -15 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: +820
- Lynx: -1600
Total
- 161 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 23
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Sun record: 0-2
- Lynx record: 3-0
Sun vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Leila Lacan – day-to-day
- Aneesah Morrow – questionable
Lynx Injury Report
- Kayla McBride – day-to-day
Sun vs. Lynx Players to Watch in Prop Market
Minnesota Lynx
- Napheesa Collier OVER Points
With Kayla McBride (personal) missing the first few games for Minnesota, Napheesa Collier has been asked to step up even more on offense.
The MVP candidate is averaging 28.3 points per game, scoring at least 23 in every contest this season. The Sun enter Friday’s clash with the No. 12 defense (out of 13 teams) in the W, and I don’t expect them to slow Collier down.
The All-Star forward’s usage has been massive in 2025, as she’s averaging 17.3 field goal attempts and 7.0 free throws attempts per game.
Sun vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
The Sun were expected to struggle in the 2025 season after moving off Alyssa Thomas, Ty Harris, DiJonai Carrington, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones in the offseason, but the early results may be worse than some expected.
Connecticut is 12th in net rating, 12th in defensive rating and 10th in offensive rating so far this season. The Sun are also a bad shooting team so far, ranking 11th in effective field goal percentage.
There is a lot of pressure on Marina Mabrey and an aging Tina Charles to carry this offense, and I don’t think the Sun are going to be able to get things done on the road against the 3-0 Lynx.
After making the WNBA Finals last season, the Lynx are off to a fast start in 2025, ranking second in offensive rating and third in net rating. Minnesota has been without arguably its No. 2 scorer in McBride, but the Lynx still are 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 straight up.
This is a huge number to lay, but I don’t trust the Sun – especially on the road – to compete with a title contender.
Pick: Lynx -15 (-110 at FanDuel)
