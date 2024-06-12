Sun vs. Sky Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Connecticut Sun are looking to build on their league-leading 10-1 record on Wednesday night in a standalone game against the 4-6 Chicago Sky.
The Sky have two young frontcourt players Kamila Cardoso and Angel Reese who could be cornerstone pieces going forward, but there have been some growing pains early on this season. Chicago is 5-5 against the spread, but it’s shockingly just 1-4 straight up at home in the 2024 campaign.
After losing to the New York Liberty on Saturday, the Sun bounced back with a massive win over the Indiana Fever on Monday night behind 22 points from DJ Carrington.
Connecticut is an elite defensive team, and it already has a win over the Sky – albeit by just four points – so far in 2024.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and a best bet for the lone WNBA matchup on Wednesday night.
Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun 7.5 (-108)
- Sky +7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Sun: -305
- Sky: +245
Total
- 153.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sun vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to watch (TV): WNBa League Pass
- Sun record: 10-1
- Sky record: 4-6
Sun vs. Sky Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Moriah Jefferson – day-to-day
Sky Injury Report
- Diamond DeShields – probable
- Elizabeth Williams – out
Sun vs. Sky Key Players to Watch
Connecticut Sun
DeWanna Bonner: Sun forward DeWanna Bonner has been great so far in 2024, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc. There’s been only one game where Bonner has scored less than 16 points in 2024, and she had 19 in the first meeting with Chicago.
Chicago Sky
Kamilla Cardoso: Kamila Cardoso made her first start of her WNBA career in the Sky’s last game, shooting 6-for-11 from the field and finishing with 13 points and five boards. Cardoso was taken before Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft, so don’t be shocked if the Sky looks to feature her even more as the season goes on.
Sun vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
These are two of the better defensive teams in the WNBA this season – Connecticut is No. 1 in defensive rating, Chicago is No. 5 – but I’m not sold on the UNDER in this matchup.
Earlier this season in Chicago, the Sky and Sun combined for 168 total points, and overall they’ve both gone over 153.5 total points more often than not.
Connecticut has cleared this total in seven of 11 games while the Sky have done so in seven of their 10 matchups.
Defense – and a slowed pace (dead last in the WNBA) – is the name of the game for Connecticut but don’t be shocked if Chicago (third in pace) tries to speed it up in this game.
The Sun have been an efficient offense all season long (fourth in offensive rating, third in turnover percentage), and I can’t look past the last meeting with these teams.
Despite CT playing four low-scoring games in the middle of its schedule so far, the Sun have combined for 157 and 161 points in their last two.
Take the OVER at this extremely low number on Wednesday.
Pick: OVER 153.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
