Sun vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, July 13
Kelsey Plum and the Los Angeles Sparks are hoping to pick up their second win at home in the 2025 season on Sunday, as they are favored by double digits against the three-win Connecticut Sun.
The Sun are in the midst of a rebuilding season, and to top things off they’ve been without their best player, guard Marina Mabrey, for a significant stretch due to a knee injury. Mabrey has been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles.
The Sparks are down a key player as well, as Cameron Brink (torn ACL) is still recovering from the knee injury she suffered last season. With Brink out, the Sparks are just 12th in the WNBA in defensive rating this season.
Both of these teams appear to be facing uphill battles to make the playoffs, but which one should we bet on for Sunday’s clash?
I have a player prop that I love for this matchup as well as a game prediction that may shock some bettors based on how these teams have fared in 2025.
Sun vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun +11.5 (-110)
- Sparks -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: +490
- Sparks: -675
Total
- 162 (Over -108/Under -112)
Sun vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 13
- Time: 6:00 [.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sun record: 3-17
- Sparks record: 6-14
Sun vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Jaelyn Brown – day-to-day
- Marina Mabrey – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
Sun vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Plum OVER 18.5 Points (-130)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Best column – Peter’s Points – why Plum is a fantastic prop target against the Sun:
Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.9 points per game while shooting 34.6 percent from beyond the arc in the 2025 season.
Plum has a great matchup on Sunday, as the Sparks are double-digit favorites at home against a Connecticut Sun team that has just three wins this season and ranks dead last in the WNBA in offensive, defensive and net rating.
The defense is where I want to focus, as the Sun are allowing 87.9 points per game, which should set up well for Plum to clear her points prop – which is set below her season average on Sunday.
The Sparks star has taken a ton of shots this season, but she’s coming off a game where she needed just seven shot attempts to score 17 points and dish out 12 assists. I think she’ll be able to get whatever she wants scoring the ball on Sunday, as CT has routinely allowed high-scoring games this season.
Since Los Angeles is just 1-8 straight up at home, I also wouldn’t be shocked if this game is closer than the spread suggests, which should mean a pretty normal role minutes (and shots) wise for Plum.
Sun vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
I hinted at this pick in the prop above, but the Sparks have been awful at home this season, going 1-8 straight up while posting a net rating of -10.3 (only the Sun are worse at home at -10.4).
So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Connecticut keep this game within 11.5 points, even if it does end up losing for the 18th time in the 2025 season.
The Sparks are 11th in the WNBA in net rating and 12th in defensive rating, so I don’t have a lot of confidence in either of these teams getting stops in this game. While the Sun have just three wins this season, they did shock the Seattle Storm earlier this month and have covered the spread in back-to-back games as well.
I don’t love betting on the Sun – especially with Mabrey out – but nothing Los Angeles has done this season (especially at home) has proven that it deserves to be favored by this much on Sunday.
Pick: Sun +11.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
