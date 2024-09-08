Sun vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Sept. 8 (How to Bet Total)
After falling out of the No. 2 seed in the WNBA standings on Friday with a loss to the Las Vegas Aces, the Connecticut Sun will look to rebound on Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Sparks have just seven wins on the season, and they’ve dropped nine of their last 10 (including three in a row) heading into this matchup.
Connecticut is one of the best defensive teams in the league, so it should have no problem slowing down a Sparks team that lacks proven scoring options after Dearica Hamby and rookie Rickea Jackson.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Sunday’s contest:
Sun vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sun -10.5 (-108)
- Sparks +10.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Sun: -500
- Sparks: +380
Total
- 161 (Over -108/Under -112)
Sun vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sun record: 24-10
- Sparks record: 7-27
Sun vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Tiffany Mitchell – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Lexie Brown – out
- Cameron Brink – out
- Layshia Clarendon – out
- Aari McDonald – questionable
Sun vs. Sparks Key Players to Watch
Connecticut Sun
Marina Mabrey: An X-Factor for the Sun since being acquired from the Chicago Sky in a trade, Mabrey is averaging 14.1 points per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3 as a member of the Sun. She’s had some up-and-down games, but she gives CT a huge scoring punch off the bench.
Los Angeles Sparks
Dearica Hamby: A three-time All-Star, Hamby has put together a strong 2024 season, and she’s scored at least 21 points in three of her last five games entering this matchup. Overall, Hamby is averaging 17.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from 3.
Sun vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
These teams have matched up twice already this season, and both games went way under this total.
The first two matchups were both in Connecticut, but they finished with 149 and 130 combined points, yet the total for this game is up at 161.
I’m all over the UNDER.
The Sun has the No. 1 defensive rating in the WNBA, holding Las Vegas to less than 80 points in Friday’s loss. The Sparks, on the other hand, are No. 11 in the league in offensive rating, setting this game up perfectly for a low-scoring affair.
Not only that, but the Sun love to slow the game down, ranking dead last in the W in pace.
The UNDER is 18-16 in CT’s games and 17-17 in the Sparks’ games this season. Given the first two matchups of this season's series, I’ll gladly go UNDER on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 161 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
