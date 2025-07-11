Sun vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, July 11
The Seattle Storm had a shocking loss to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night, as CT snapped a 10-game skid to move to 3-16 in a rebuilding 2025 season.
Now, the Storm are at home on Friday and favored by 17 points to pick up their 13th win of the 2025 season.
It may be hard for bettors to lay the points with the Storm after a double-digit road loss to this Connecticut team, but the Sun ranked dead last in the W in just about every key category.
I’ll take bettors through my favorite play for this game, as well as the latest odds for Friday night’s action.
Sun vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sun +17 (-110)
- Storm -17 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: +1200
- Storm: -2400
Total
- 158 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 11
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Sun record: 3-16
- Storm record: 12-8
Sun vs. Storm Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Marina Mabrey – out
- Jaelyn Brown – day-to-day
Storm Injury Report
- Lexie Brown – day-to-day
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Sun vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Nneka Ogwumike OVER Rebounds
I bet this prop for Ogwumike in Wednesday’s loss to the Sun, and she finished with 12 boards – easily clearing her total. I expect a similar showing on Friday, as the Sun remain the worst team in the WNBA in both offensive rating and rebounding percentage.
Ogwumike is averaging 8.0 boards per game this season and has grabbed at least seven boards in each of her last four games.
Sun vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
So far this season, the Storm and Sun have played two high scoring games, combining for 176 points on Wednesday and 178 points back on June 27.
I am shocked to see the total for this matchup down at 158, especially since these teams rank 13th (Connecticut) and eighth (Seattle) in defensive rating this season.
The Storm are also one of the better offensive teams in the league, ranking sixth in offensive rating and fourth in effective field goal percentage.
Even though the Sun are unlikely to win again on Friday, I do think they can hang around in relation to this spread. Plus, if a team reaches 90 points for the third time in this matchup, it’s hard to see this game going UNDER the total.
Pick: OVER 158 (-110 at DraftKings)
