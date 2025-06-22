Sun vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, June 22
The Golden State Valkyries continue to shock the WNBA, beating the Indiana Fever in their last game to move to 6-6 in the 2025 season.
Golden State has several players, including Temi Fágbénlé, Janelle Salaün and Julie Vanloo out of the lineup and participating in Eurobasket, yet it keeps on finding ways to win games.
Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun have just two wins in the 2025 season heading into Sunday’s game after losing to the Dallas Wings on Friday. CT has dropped five games in a row, and Marina Mabrey (knee) briefly left the loss to Dallas before returning in the second half.
If Mabrey is at less than 100 percent, the Sun are in trouble since they already lack the offensive firepower to compete with most of the teams in the W.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s fifth and final matchup.
Sun vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sun +7.5 (-110)
- Valkyries -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sun: +270
- Valkyries: -340
Total
- 158.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sun vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 22
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sun record: 2-11
- Valkyries record: 6-6
Sun vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Sun Injury Report
- Leila Lacan – out
Valkyries Injury Report
- Temi Fágbénlé – out (EuroBasket)
- Julie Vanloo – out (EuroBasket)
- Justė Jocytė – out (EuroBasket)
- Cecilia Zandalasini – out (EuroBasket)
- Janelle Salaün – out (EuroBasket)
- Iliana Rupert – out (EuroBasket)
Sun vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets
These player prop suggestions were written before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kayla Thornton OVER Points
The leading scorer for the Valkyries this season, Thornton has a great matchup on Sunday against a Sun team that is dead last in the WNBA in defensive rating.
With so many key rotation players participating in EuroBasket, the Valkyries need even more from Thornton to win games, and she’s delivered as of late. The veteran forward is averaging 14.8 points per game in the 2025 season, but she’s scored 16 or more in each of her last five games, averaging 19.0 points per game on 45.7 percent shooting from the field and 41.0 percent shooting from 3 during that stretch.
She’s an easy bet to clear her point total against the worst defense in the W on Sunday night.
Sun vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
Even with a ton of players out of the lineup for Golden State, there’s just no way anyone can back the Sun right now.
Connecticut is just 1-5 straight up on the road this season and 6-7 against the spread overall. Plus, it ranks just about dead last in every major statistical category:
- 13th in offensive rating
- 13th in defensive rating
- 13th in net rating
- 13th in effective field goal percentage
- 11th in assist/turnover ratio
- 13th in rebounding percentage
Meanwhile, the Valkyries have remained a solid defensive team – despite losing players to EuroBasket – all season. Golden State is fifth in defensive rating this season, and it has helped it cover the spread in eight of the team's 12 games.
I’m buying the Valkyries to get back over .500 in the 2025 season on Sunday night.
Pick: Valkyries -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
