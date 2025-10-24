Suns vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 24
The Los Angeles Clippers fell flat against the Utah Jazz in their 2025-26 season opener and will get a chance to bounce back in their first home game ahead of the weekend. The Clippers are set to host the Phoenix Suns as massive 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings on Friday, but a blowout win might be difficult to pull off if they don’t get more from Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard scored just 10 points against Utah on 3-of-9 shooting. He wasn’t the only player who struggled, as Bradley Beal scored just five points in his Clippers debut. The Suns aren’t at full strength without Jalen Green, but will enter this matchup with momentum after kicking off the year with a win over the Sacramento Kings.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Suns: +9.5 (-108)
- Clippers: -9.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Suns: +350
- Clippers: -455
Total
- 223.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Suns vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 24
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network
- Suns record: 1-0
- Clippers record: 0-1
Suns vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Jalen Green – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Jordan Miller – out
- Jahmyl Telfort – out
Suns vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Devin Booker UNDER 7.5 assists (-127)
Booker’s odds to go under 7.5 assists were +114 in his season opener, but the books are realizing that he’s not suddenly going to become a pass-first player as the starting point guard of the Suns. He doesn’t have his backcourt partner just yet and recorded just three dimes in his first game of the season while he paced Phoenix with 31 points. Los Angeles didn’t show it earlier this week, but is a much more adept defensive team than the Kings. The Clippers have the coaching and personnel to stifle Booker and this iteration of the Suns.
Suns vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
The Clippers have home court advantage and are clearly the better team on paper after adding some key veteran pieces to their roster over the offseason, but they haven’t shown anything to warrant them being close to a double-digit favorite.
The Suns have won five straight games with the Clippers and covered the spread in four of those meetings. Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Mark Williams and other role players have enough experience to support Booker and avoid a blowout.
Phoenix might not win, but bettors should feel confident in their ability to lose by less than 10 points. Especially against a team that ranks second to last in points per game at this point
Pick: Suns +9.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.