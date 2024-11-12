Suns vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
The Phoenix Suns are off to an 8-2 start this season, but they’ve lost Kevin Durant for at least two weeks due to a calf injury he suffered in Friday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Now, Phoenix has a winnable matchup against the Utah Jazz (2-7) in NBA Cup Group Play.
The Jazz aren’t going to contend this season, but they still have some solid young pieces around All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen.
That should make this game interesting for the Suns, who lost in OT against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday without KD.
Mike Budenholzer’s group has the talent to still win this game — led by Devin Booker and Bradley Beal — but should we bet on them?
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the odds, injuries, players to watch and my best bet.
Suns vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns -3.5 (-112)
- Jazz +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Suns: -166
- Jazz: +140
Total
- 228 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports Northwest, Arizona's Family (KTVK/KPHO)
- Suns record: 8-2
- Jazz record: 2-7
Suns vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Jalen Bridges – out
- Kevin Durant – out
- Collin Gillespie – out
- TyTy Washington – out
- Jusuf Nurkic – questionable
Jazz Injury Report
- Keyonte George – questionable
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Micah Potter – out
- Jason Preston – out
- Collin Sexton – available
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Suns vs. Jazz Key Players to Watch
Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker: Booker comes into this game averaging 7.3 assists per game with back-to-back matchups with 12 dimes, but he’s shooting just 42.6 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from 3. The Suns need Book to score at a high level with KD out and Bradley Beal averaging just 17.0 points per game so far this season.
Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen: After missing three games with an injury Markkanen returned last week, scoring eight points in a loss to Milwaukee and 20 in a win over the San Antonio Spurs. If he’s not playing at an All-Star level, Utah simply isn’t talented enough to win the majority of its games.
Suns vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
The Suns have really struggled against the spread this season (3-7), but they’ve won eight of their first 10 games.
I’m buying Phoenix on the road on Tuesday against the Jazz since Bradley Beal and Devin Booker are expected to play.
While losing KD is a loss that’s tough to replace, Utah simply isn’t three points worse than this Phoenix squad – especially if Keyonte George sits.
The Jazz rank dead last in the NBA in net rating, and they have the worst offensive rating in the league. That’s a good sign for Phoenix, as the offense is undoubtedly taking a hit without KD. Yet, the Suns still put up 118 points in a loss to the Kings on Sunday.
Usually money at home, the Jazz are just 1-3 against the spread as home dogs this season.
Back the Suns to pull off a road win in the NBA Cup tonight.
Pick: Suns -3.5 (-112)
