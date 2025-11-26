Suns vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Phoenix Suns will look to get back on track in Sacramento on Wednesday night against a Kings team coming off two shocking upsets of the Nuggets and Timberwolves.
The Suns won three straight and eight of nine before their 114-92 loss to Houston in the second half of a back-to-back, and this will be their third game in four nights.
The oddsmakers have the Kings as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Suns vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns -3.5 (-110)
- Kings +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Suns: -162
- Kings: +136
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): AZF3TV, NBCSCA
- Suns record: 11-7
- Kings record: 5-13
Suns vs. Kings Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – out
- Ryan Dunn – out
- Jalen Green – out
Kings Injury Report
- Dylan Caldwell – out
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Dennis Schroder – questionable
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Suns vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER Pts + Reb + Ast
It’s Denver Booker’s team now in Phoenix, and the Suns star is putting up strong numbers to start the season. He is averaging 26.4 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.1 rebounds through 18 games this season, just a tick up from last year’s 25.6 points per game.
Booker had a great game back on October 22 against the Kings with 31 points, five rebounds, and three assists in a 120-116 win. I expect him to put up similar numbers against the Kings in Sacramento on Wednesday night.
Suns vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Despite their first meeting going over the total, both of these teams have trended to the under both this season and recently.
The Suns have gone under the total in three straight games, eight of their last 11, and 10 of their last 14 contests. Sacramento has gone over just once in its last six games.
Pick: UNDER 234.5 (-110)
