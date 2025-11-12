Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 12
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have won three games in row, improving to 5-1 at home, but they’ll have to go on the road on Wednesday to play the Dallas Mavericks.
Dallas made a massive move on Tuesday, firing Nico Harrison less than a year after he traded away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Harrison’s decision has set the Mavs back as a franchise, and they’re just 3-8 so far in the 2025-26 season.
Rookie Cooper Flagg – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft – has had his ups and downs this season, but he’s coming off a 26-point, nine-rebound, four-assist game in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.
The Suns, on the other hand, blew out the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Oddsmakers have set the Suns as road favorites in this matchup, but which team should we bet on to cover?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference battle on Nov. 12.
Suns vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns -1.5 (+100)
- Mavs +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Suns: -110
- Mavs: -110
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Suns record: 6-5
- Mavs record: 3-8
Suns vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Koby Brea -- out
- Jalen Green -- out
- CJ Huntley -- out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Anthony Davis -- questionable
- Dereck Lively II -- questionable
- Cooper Flagg -- available
- Kyrie Irving -- out
- Dante Exum -- out
Suns vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cooper Flagg OVER 6.5 Rebounds (+102)
It's been an up-and-down start to Flagg's rookie season, as the Mavs have asked him to handle a lot of the point guard duties with Kyrie Irving (ACL recovery) out of the lineup. Flagg has made some strides in recent games, and he's averaging 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 26.2 percent from 3.
If Davis sits, Flagg is a great prop target as a rebounder, but I like him either way in this matchup with Dereck Lively II (questionable) also on the injury report.
Flagg has seven or more rebounds in six of his 11 games this season, and he's averaging 11.6 rebound chances per game.
While Phoenix ranks in the top half of the league in rebounding percentage and opponent rebounds per game, Flagg has really come on in this department as of late, averaging 7.3 boards per game in November.
Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is the play in this Western Conference clash:
Another Dallas Mavericks game, another chance to bet the UNDER.
Dallas has hit the UNDER in eight of 11 games this season – the highest rate in the NBA – and it ranks dead last in the NBA in offensive rating.
However, the Mavericks have played well on defense, ranking third in the NBA in defensive rating. That makes this team the perfect squad to bet the UNDER on, especially since it has cleared 225.5 points in just three of 11 games in the 2025-26 campaign.
As for the Phoenix Suns side of things, they are 6-5 to the UNDER this season and rank just 16th in the NBA in offensive rating. However, the bigger issue for the Suns is their play on the road, as their offensive rating falls to 112.3, which is 19th in the NBA amongst road teams and would be 23rd in the league overall.
Phoenix also has failed to clear 225.5 points in five of its last six games.
Pick: UNDER 227.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
