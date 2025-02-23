Suns vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 23
Fresh off of a win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns hit the road on Sunday to play Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
The Raptors are likely out of the play-in tournament race in the Eastern Conference, but they have been frisky at home this season, winning 12 of their 30 games while posting an impressive record against the spread (16-9-1) as home underdogs.
On Sunday, they’re set as small underdogs against Phoenix, which has lost seven of its last 10 games and holds the No. 11 seed in the West.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my game prediction.
Suns vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns -1.5 (-112)
- Raptors +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Suns: -125
- Raptors: +105
Total
- 228 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 23
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, TSN
- Suns record: 27-29
- Raptors record: 17-39
Suns vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Raptors Injury Report
- Jakob Poeltl – questionable
- AJ Lawson – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- PJ Tucker – out
Suns vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets Today
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bradley Beal OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
Bradley Beal is averaging 2.0 made 3s per game this season, and he returned to the starting lineup on Saturday against Chicago, dropping 25 points in nearly 38 minutes while shooting 3-for-7 from deep.
Beal is shooting 39.8 percent from deep on the season, so if his role continues to expand, he’s a great target in this prop.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jakob Poeltl OVER 10.5 Points (-125)
The Suns have struggled all season defending the paint, ranking 21st in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game, and the center position has been a revolving door.
With Jakob Poeltl (questionable) potentially returning in this matchup, I think he’s a buy-low candidate at this number since he’s averaging over 14 points per game in the regular season.
Suns vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
While Phoenix has been one of the worst teams in the NBA against the spread this season, this line is too short given how poorly Toronto has played as of late.
Over its last 10 games, Toronto is just 25th in the NBA in net rating, four spots below the Suns even though Phoenix is just 3-7 straight up in that stretch.
There is also a major motivation factor for the Suns, as they are just one game out of the final play-in tournament spot in the West. Toronto still doesn’t have Brandon Ingram back, and it’s sitting at a distant 13th in the East.
The Raptors also forced overtime at home on Friday only to fail to cover as short underdogs against a struggling Miami Heat team.
At this price, Phoenix is the team to back on Sunday.
Pick: Suns Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
