Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Sunday, Nov. 17
The Phoenix Suns are looking to snap a two-game skid on Sunday when they hit the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards.
Phoenix is down Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to injuries, leaving Devin Booker in a tough spot against a Wolves team that was in the Western Conference Finals last season. After making a major trade this offseason, moving on from Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves are just 7-6 through their first 13 games this season.
Let’s break down the odds, prop bets and my prediction for this matinee matchup.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns +7.5 (-115)
- Timberwolves -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Suns: +235
- Timberwolves: -290
Total
- 218.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Suns vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 17
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA League Pass, Bally Sports
- Suns record: 9-4
- Timberwolves record: 7-6
Suns vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – probable
- Jusuf Nurkic – probable
- Bradley Beal – out
- Kevin Durant – out
- Collin Gillespie – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Leonard Miller – out
- Daishen Nix – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Jaylen Clark – out
Suns vs. Timberwolves Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Props Bets
- Devin Booker OVER 25.5 Points (-125)
The Phoenix Suns are down Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, setting the stage for Devin Booker to get a ton of looks.
Book has just 30 points over his last two games and is shooting just 42.3 percent from the field on the season, but he should see a ton of volume on Sunday.
One of the best pure scorers in the NBA, Booker is in a buy-low spot after he averaged over 25 points per game in each of the last six seasons.
Minnesota’s defense is just ninth in the NBA after ranking No. 1 last season, and the Suns need a big game from Booker if they’re going to pull off a road upset on Sunday.
Minnesota Timberwolves Prop Bets
- Donte DiVincenzo UNDER 8.5 Points (+105)
DiVincenzo’s production is way down this season, and he’s scored less than nine points in four straight games. He’s failed to clear this prop six times overall, and he’s shooting just 33.9 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from 3.
Over the last three games, Donte hasn’t played more than 22 minutes in any of them, shooting 3-for-17 overall. I can’t trust him on Sunday.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
Minnesota has struggled against the spread this season (5-8), and I’m not sold on it blowing out this Suns team – even though it has dropped two in a row.
Phoenix is 2-3 against the spread this season as an underdog, but it’s struggled offensively without Durant and Booker, scoring 83 and 104 points in the last two games.
That leads me to the UNDER in this matchup, as the Wolves are still a top-10 defense in the NBA.
The UNDER has hit five times in 13 games for both of these teams this season, but unless Booker goes off, I don’t see the Suns putting together a massive offensive showing on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 218.5 (-108)
