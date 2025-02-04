Super Bowl 2025 Jersey Color Betting Guide (Historic Trend Favors Chiefs Over Eagles)
As if a Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs won't already cause deja vu, but both teams will also be wearing the exact same jerseys as their original meeting at Super Bowl 57.
Two years ago, the Chiefs bested the Eagles while wearing their white jerseys. The Chiefs switched jerseys last year against the San Francisco 49ers, wearing red en route to victory. This Sunday, they're back to wearing their white jerseys and red pants while the Eagles will have on their green jerseys and white pants.
Jersey Color of Super Bowl Winners
Believe it or not, there has been a trend of colors of jerseys predicting the winner of the Super Bowl. 37 of the 58 Super Bowl winners were wearing white jerseys in the big game. The Chiefs bucked that trend last year, beating the 49ers in their signature red kits, but the team wearing white has still gone 16-4 in the past 20 Super Bowls.
Before the Chiefs' win last year, there was a streak of three straight winners wearing their white jerseys.
What Color Jersey Are Teams Wearing in Super Bowl 59?
Just like their Super Bowl matchup two years ago, the Chiefs will be wearing white and the Eagles will be donning their green jerseys.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds for Super Bowl 59
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-110)
- Eagles +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -130
- Eagles +110
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
