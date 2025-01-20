Super Bowl 2025 Odds: Eagles Set as Favorite Ahead of NFC Championship Game
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is in the books and now just four teams remain in the race for the Vince Lombardi Trophy; the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders.
Both conference championship matchups have plenty of story lines. The AFC championship will feature the latest chapter in the Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen rivalry while the NFC championship will be a rubber match between two NFC East rivals.
Let's take a look at the latest odds to win Super Bowl 59.
2025 Super Bowl Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Eagles +180
- Chiefs +220
- Bills +250
- Commanders +750
Eagles Set as Super Bowl Favorites
The Eagles enter championship weekend set as +180 favorites to win the Super Bowl. Translated to implied probability, they have a 35.71% chance of winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history.
Part of the reason the Eagles have the best odds is due to the fact they have, in theory, a much easier matchup in the championship game. The oddsmakers have the Eagles set as 5.5-point favorites against Jayden Daniels in the Commanders while the AFC championship is a near coin flip, with the Chiefs favored by just 1.5 points.
If both favorites win this upcoming Sunday, we'll see a rematch of Super Bowl 57 when the Chiefs beat the Eagles in a nail-biter.
The Bills are the only remaining team who has zero Super Bowl wins in franchise history and finally getting over the hump by beating the Chiefs in the playoffs would be poetic. Meanwhile, the Commanders story is headlined by star rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels. He will be just the sixth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game and has a chance to be the first rookie quarterback to ever start in a Super Bowl.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.