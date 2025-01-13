Super Bowl 59 MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen Favored Ahead of Divisional Round
The opening round of the NFL Playoffs is about to wrap up and while we're still weeks away from Super Bowl 59, we can already bet on who we think is going to be named NFL MVP.
If you like one of the favorites, like the Lions or Chiefs, to win the Super Bowl but you want longer odds than what's currently being offered, taking advantage of the Super Bowl MVP market is a good way to find some value.
Let's take a look at the latest odds.
Super Bowl MVP Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Patrick Mahomes (KC) +430
- Josh Allen (BUF) +600
- Jared Goff (DET) +600
- Lamar Jackson (BAL) +650
- Jalen Hurts (PHI) +1000
- Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) +1500
- Saquon Barkley (PHI) +1500
- Derrick Henry (BAL) +1800
- Sam Darnold (MIN) +2100
- A.J. Brown (PHI) +2700
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) +2700
- Jayden Daniels (WAS) +3200
- Justin Jefferson (MIN) +4700
- Matthew Stafford (LAR) +5000
Patrick Mahomes Favored to Win Fourth Super Bowl MVP
It's not just a Super Bowl three-peat that Patrick Mahomes is aiming for but also a third straight Super Bowl MVP to make it the fourth in his career. If you want to bet on the Chiefs but want better value than what's being offered, Mahomes is a great bet at +430 considering he has been named MVP in all three of their Super Bowl wins thus far.
Don't be afraid to take a long shot bet on a non-quarterback either. Unlike regular season MVP, it's not unheard of for a non-quarterback to win the award. Cooper Kupp won Super Bowl MVP at Super Bowl 56, Julian Edelman won it at Super Bowl 53, and even Von Miller, a linebacker, won it at Super Bowl 50.
That leads to some interesting options on the list like Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley, and Derrick Henry, who are all at +1500.
As expected, these odds will shift as the playoffs continue leading up to the Super Bowl.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
