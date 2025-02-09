Super Bowl Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Code: Use ‘SICZR1000’ for up to a $1,059 Bonus Bet for Chiefs vs. Eagles
Super Bowl 59 has arrived, and the stage is set for an epic clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. With kickoff at 6:30 PM ET in New Orleans' Caesars Superdome, all eyes will be on whether the Chiefs can cement their dynasty with a historic third straight title or if the Eagles can seize redemption.
To mark the occasion, Caesars Sportsbook is giving new users a $1,059 First Bet Offer. Use promo code SICZR1000 to get started.
Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR1000 for up to a $1,059 bonus bet - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about Caesars Sportsbook’s Big Game offer
Before claiming the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer, here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR1000 when signing up.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a first real money wager of $1 or more on any sports betting market.
- If your first bet loses, Caesars will refund your stake up to $1,059 as a single bonus bet.
- If your first bet wins, the offer does not apply.
- Bonus bets do not include the original stake in winnings.
- The bonus must be used as one wager and expires after 14 days.
This offer gives you a second shot if your first bet doesn’t hit, making it a great way to kick off your Super Bowl 59 betting experience.
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.]
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
Even if you’re not a new user, Caesars Sportsbook still has plenty of ways for you to cash in on Super Bowl action.
- Bet $5, Win up to $59K: Place a $5+ Super Bowl SGP with odds of +400 or longer for a shot at bonus bets. Prizes include five $59,000 bonus bets, 100 $590 bonus bets, and 1,000 $59 bonus bets — maximum 1,000 entries per person.
- Daily Super Bowl LIX Profit Boost: Opt-in for a 50% profit boost on a Super Bowl SGP. Wagers must be at least $10 with odds of +400 or longer. Max winnings per boost are $1,000.
How to claim up to a $1,059 bonus bet from Caesars Sportsbook
Follow the steps below to ensure you’re eligible for a second chance bet from Caesars Sportsbook:
- Register: Sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZR1000. You’ll need to enter some personal details, including your date of birth, email address, and residential address, to complete the process.
- Make a deposit: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the offer. Caesars Sportsbook provides several secure deposit options, including Apple Pay, PayPal, and credit cards.
- Place a bet: Wager at least $1 on any sports market. If your bet loses, Caesars will refund your stake, up to $1,059, as a single bonus bet. You’ll have 14 days to use it before it expires.
- Use your bonus: Once your bonus bet settles, you can withdraw any winnings. Keep in mind that the bonus amount itself won’t be included in your payout.
Compare Super Bowl betting promos
There’s no shortage of great Super Bowl promos this year. We’ve gathered the best offers from top sportsbooks so you can easily find the right one for your bets.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
Super Bowl Betting Promo
Promo Code
SI1500
SICZR1000
No code required
No code required
Bonus Form
1 or 5 bonus bets
1 bonus bet
$200 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
Minimum Deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum Bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to Use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.