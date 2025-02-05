Super Bowl Coin Toss History, Pick and Prediction (How to bet on the Coin Toss in Super Bowl 59)
Bettors will truly bet on anything and nothing makes that more evident than the fact the coin toss is one of the most bet on props at the Super Bowl every year. Some people claim that betting on sports is a coin toss, but in this case, they're literally correct.
If you want to find out the trends for the Super Bowl coin toss, you've come to the right place. You'll find the full history of the coin toss below. The Chiefs have won the coin toss in two straight Super Bowls, including two years ago when they faced the Philadelphia Eagles the first time.
Super Bowl Coin Toss Results
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Heads -104
- Tails -104
Super Bowl Coin Toss Results
Through the first 58 editions of the Super Bowl, we've seen a pretty even split in the coin toss results.
- Heads: 28 times (48.28%)
- Tails: 30 times (51.72%)
- Longest Heads Streak: 5
- Longest Tails Streak: 4 (three times)
Super Bowl
Teams
Heads or Tails
Toss Winner
Game Winner
SB 58
SF vs. KC
Heads
Chiefs
Chiefs
SB 57
KC vs. PHI
Tails
Chiefs
Chiefs
SB 56
LAR vs. CIN
Heads
Bengals
Rams
SB 55
KC vs. TB
Heads
Chiefs
Buccaneers
SB 54
KC vs. SF
Tails
49ers
Chiefs
SB 53
NE vs. LAR
Tails
Rams
Patriots
SB 52
NE vs. PHI
Heads
Patriots
Eagles
SB 51
ATL vs. NE
Tails
Falcons
Patriots
SB 50
CAR vs. DEN
Tails
Panthers
Broncos
SB 49
SEA vs. NE
Tails
Seahawks
Patriots
SB 48
SEA vs. DEN
Tails
Seahawks
Seahawks
SB 47
BAL vs. SF
Heads
Ravens
Ravens
SB 46
NE vs. NYG
Heads
Patriots
Giants
SB 45
GB vs. PIT
Heads
Packers
Packers
SB 44
NO vs. IND
Heads
Saints
Saints
SB 43
ARI vs. PIT
Heads
Cardinals
Steelers
SB 42
NYG vs. NE
Tails
Giants
Giants
SB 41
CHI vs. IND
Heads
Bears
Colts
SB 40
SEA vs. PIT
Tails
Seahawks
Steelers
SB 39
PHI vs. NE
Tails
Eagles
Patriots
SB 38
CAR vs. NE
Tails
Panthers
Patriots
SB 37
TB vs. OAK
Tails
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
SB 36
STL vs. NE
Heads
Rams
Patriots
SB 35
NYG vs. BAL
Tails
Giants
Ravens
SB 34
STL vs. TEN
Tails
Rams
Rams
SB 33
ATL vs. DEN
Tails
Falcons
Broncos
SB 32
GB vs. DEN
Tails
Packers
Broncos
SB 31
NE vs. DEN
Tails
Patriots
Packers
SB 30
DAL vs. PIT
Tails
Cowboys
Cowboys
SB 29
SF vs. SD
Heads
49ers
49ers
SB 28
DAL vs. BUF
Tails
Cowboys
Cowboys
SB 27
BUF vs. DAL
Heads
Bills
Cowboys
SB 26
WAS vs. BUF
Heads
Washington
Washington
SB 25
BUF vs. NYG
Heads
Bills
Giants
SB 24
DEN vs. SF
Heads
Broncos
49ers
SB 23
SF vs. CIN
Tails
49ers
49ers
SB 22
WAS vs. DEN
Heads
Washington
Washington
SB 21
DEN vs. NYG
Tails
Broncos
Giants
SB 20
CHI vs. NE
Tails
Bears
Bears
SB 19
SF vs. MIA
Tails
49ers
49ers
SB 18
LAR vs. WAS
Heads
Raiders
Raiders
SB 17
MIA vs. WAS
Tails
Dolphins
Washington
SB 16
SF vs. CIN
Tails
49ers
49ers
SB 15
PHI vs. OAK
Tails
Eagles
Raiders
SB 14
LAR vs. PIT
Heads
Rams
Steelers
SB 13
DAL vs. PIT
Heads
Cowboys
Steelers
SB 12
DAL vs. DEN
Heads
Cowboys
Cowboys
SB 11
OAK vs. MIN
Tails
Raiders
Raiders
SB 10
DAL vs. PIT
Heads
Cowboys
Steelers
SB 9
PIT vs. MIN
Tails
Steelers
Steelers
SB 8
MIA vs. MIN
Heads
Dolphins
Dolphins
SB 7
MIA vs. WAS
Heads
Dolphins
Dolphins
SB 6
MIA vs. DAL
Heads
Dolphins
Cowboys
SB 5
DAL vs. BAL
Tails
Cowboys
Colts
SB 4
MIN vs. KC
Tails
Vikings
Chiefs
SB 3
NYJ vs. BAL
Heads
Jets
Jets
SB 2
GB vs. OAK
Tails
Raiders
Packers
SB 1
GB vs. KC
Heads
Packers
Packers
Super Bowl Coin Toss Prediction
You're either a "heads" person or a "tails" person and rarely do you switch. Personally, I'm a heads guy and I love that they're behind the "tails" tally by three for all time Super Bowl tosses. You would think that eventually the results would be at 50-50, so I'm going to take heads to takes one step further in the direction of evening the score with the tails.
With that being said, it's a literal coin toss. Unless you can tell the future, there's no edge to be had. Have some fun and bet whichever side you feel good about.
Remember, tails never fails. Until it does.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.