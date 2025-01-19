Super Bowl MVP Odds: Jayden Daniels Surging After Dazzling Performance in Upset vs. Lions
The Washington Commanders pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent NFL history when they took down the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions in divisional round action. As a result, Jayden Daniels will become just the sixth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game.
If the Commanders win again and advance to Super Bowl 59, he'll become the first-ever rookie quarterback to start in the Super Bowl.
As a result, Daniels' odds to be named Super Bowl MVP have surged up the latest oddsboard. Let's take a look.
Super Bowl MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes +280
- Josh Allen +600
- Lamar Jackson +600
- Jalen Hurts +650
- Jayden Daniels +750
- Saquon Barkley +850
- Matthew Stafford +2100
- A.J. Brown +2200
- Derrick Henry +2500
Heading into the divisional round, Daniels was listed at +3200 to be named Super Bowl MVP. After the Commanders' upset win against the Lions, those odds jumped to +750. From an implied probability perspective, his chance of winning the award jumped from 3.03% to 11.76%.
