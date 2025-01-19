SI

Super Bowl MVP Odds: Jayden Daniels Surging After Dazzling Performance in Upset vs. Lions

Iain MacMillan

Jayden Daniels' Super Bowl MVP odds have surged after a divisional round win against the Lions.
The Washington Commanders pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent NFL history when they took down the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions in divisional round action. As a result, Jayden Daniels will become just the sixth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game.

If the Commanders win again and advance to Super Bowl 59, he'll become the first-ever rookie quarterback to start in the Super Bowl.

As a result, Daniels' odds to be named Super Bowl MVP have surged up the latest oddsboard. Let's take a look.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

  • Patrick Mahomes +280
  • Josh Allen +600
  • Lamar Jackson +600
  • Jalen Hurts +650
  • Jayden Daniels +750
  • Saquon Barkley +850
  • Matthew Stafford +2100
  • A.J. Brown +2200
  • Derrick Henry +2500

Heading into the divisional round, Daniels was listed at +3200 to be named Super Bowl MVP. After the Commanders' upset win against the Lions, those odds jumped to +750. From an implied probability perspective, his chance of winning the award jumped from 3.03% to 11.76%.

