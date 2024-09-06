Super Bowl Odds: Chiefs Jump to Even Bigger Favorites After Week 1 Win vs. Ravens
It wasn’t pretty late in the game, but the Kansas City Chiefs eked out a win on opening night in the NFL against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
The win moves the Chiefs to 1-0 with a huge tiebreaker over the Ravens, who finished with the best record in the NFL last season and met the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
Lamar Jackson nearly led the Ravens back to tie the game, throwing what looked to be a touchdown to Isaiah Likely on the final play of regulation. Unfortunately, Likely’s foot came down on the end line, making it an incomplete pass – giving the Chiefs a 27-20 win.
Kansas City entered this matchup as the favorite to win the Super Bowl at +500 odds, a shocking number since no team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row. However, the two-time defending champs have shown again and again that they are nearly unstoppable in the playoffs with Patrick Mahomes under center.
Here’s how the Super Bowl odds have moved – mainly in the Chiefs’ favor – after opening night.
2025 Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kansas City Chiefs: +450
- San Francisco 49ers: +600
- Baltimore Ravens: +1100
- Detroit Lions: +1200
- Cincinnati Bengals: +1300
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1400
- Houston Texans: +1600
- Buffalo Bills: +1600
- Green Bay Packers: +1800
- New York Jets: +1900
- Dallas Cowboys: +1900
- Miami Dolphins: +2200
- Los Angeles Rams: +3000
- Atlanta Falcons: +3000
- Chicago Bears: +3500
Super Bowl Odds Movement for Chiefs and Ravens in Week 1
Kansas City has jumped from +500 to +450 to win the Super Bowl – an implied probability of 18.18 percent.
Baltimore also saw its Super Bowl odds, dropping from +1000 to +1100 with the loss. Baltimore was expected to lose this game in the eyes of oddsmakers (it was a three-point underdog), so it makes sense that the team’s odds didn’t fall much.
Based on implied probability, the Ravens still have a 8.33 percent chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the 2024 season.
For futures bettors, there isn’t much to takeaway from the first game other than the fact that both of these teams are still very good and should be in the mix for the AFC title game again.
Baltimore’s offense moved the ball well against the Kansas City defense, and Likely could be a breakout star this season after he was Jackson’s No. 1 target on Thursday night. Derrick Henry didn’t have his best game for the Ravens, but Jackson picked up the slack in the running game, carrying the ball 16 times for 122 yards.
On the Kansas City side, rookie Xavier Worthy was the star of the show, scoring through the air and on the ground in his NFL debut.
I wouldn't overreact to Kansas City winning this game, but if it gets off to a fast start, +450 may be the best number you’ll be able to bet the Chiefs at this season.
