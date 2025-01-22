Super Bowl Odds for All 4 Potential Matchups Leaked (AFC Team Projected as Favorite)
We're days away from Conference Championship Sunday and football fans are anxiously awaiting to find out which teams will go head-to-head in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.
There are plenty of storylines available no matter which two teams meet in the big game. The Kansas City Chiefs are going for the three-peat, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to avenge their Super Bowl 57 loss, the Buffalo Bills are still seeking their first Lombardi Trophy win in franchise history, and the Washington Commanders would be the first team to start a rookie quarterback in a Super Bowl.
The good news for us bettors is that we don't have to wait until the end of Championship Sunday to find out what the betting odds will open up at when the matchup is finalized. FanDuel Sportsbook has released the odds for the four potential matchups that could take place.
Let's take a look.
Super Bowl 59 Odds for Each Potential Matchup
Bills vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bills -4.5 (-115)
- Commanders +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bills -235
- Commanders +194
Total
- OVER 53.5 (-110)
- UNDER 53.5 (-110)
Bills vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bills -1.5 (-110)
- Eagles +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills -124
- Eagles +106
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-106)
- Eagles +1.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -118
- Eagles +100
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-115)
- UNDER 45.5 (-105)
Chiefs vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-106)
- Commanders +1.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -220
- Commanders +184
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-115)
- UNDER 49.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
