Super Bowl Odds Movement: Biggest Winners and Losers After Preseason Week 2
There's just one week of preseason left before the 2024 NFL regular season begins, and there are a few teams seeing some positive -- and negative -- movement in their Super Bowl odds.
Last week, we shared the biggest winners and losers after Week 1 of the preseason, but less has changed in Week 2 with some teams sitting their best players.
As bettors look to build their portfolios in the Super Bowl market for the 2024 season, here are a few teams to keep in mind this week.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement After Preseason Week 2
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs played well against the Detroit Lions in Week 2, and Patrick Mahomes displayed a solid connection with rookie receiver Xavier Worthy.
Already the Super Bowl favorites, the Chiefs are now +500 to win it all this season and complete an unprecedented three-peat. There is still a long way to go, but even with the Chiefs losing L'Jarius Sneed in the offseason, oddsmakers are still high on their chances.
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons movement isn't due to their play, but rather two key moves they recently made.
Atlanta bolstered its defense in a big way, adding pass rusher Matthew Judon in a trade with the New England Patriots and signing former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons.
It's clear that Atlanta, which has gone from +3500 to +3000 to win the Super Bowl, is going all in with Kirk Cousins under center in 2024.
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers are the clear No. 2 choice to win the Super Bowl at +600 odds, and recent actions from the team and star receiver Brandon Aiyuk seem to suggest that he'll be back with the team for the 2024 season.
If Aiyuk isn't traded and signs an extension with the franchise, there is a chance the 49ers inch even closer to Kansas City for the top spot in the odds.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement After Preseason Week 2
Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers rested starter Jordan Love in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, and they ended up scoring just two points.
While there isn't much to read into the backups struggling, oddsmakers have still dropped the Pack from +1600 to +1900 to win the Super Bowl this season.
New England Patriots
With the Patriots shipping out Judon, they now have the third worst odds to win the Super Bowl at +18000 this season.
Only the Carolina Panthers (+25000) and Denver Broncos (+30000) have worse odds. It's a weird spot for a New England franchise that has been looked at as a playoff contender for the better part of the last two decades.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.