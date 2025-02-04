Super Bowl Referee Betting Trends and Stats (Referee Assignment is Great News for Eagles)
Whether you agree with the public sentiment or not, refereeing has become a big talking point this NFL season, especially in the playoffs. Many people believe the refs have been favoring Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and have helped them return to the Super Bowl for the third straight year.
With that in mind, let's take a look at who is referring Super Bowl 59 on Sunday as well as each team's records in games in which they were the ref.
Super Bowl 59 Referee Assignment
Position
Name
Super Bowl Experience
Referee
Ron Torbert
2
Umpire
Mike Morton
0
Down Judge
Max Causey
0
Line Judge
Mark Stewart
0
Field Judge
Mearl Robinson
0
Side Judge
Boris Cheek
4
Back Judge
Jonah Monroe
0
Replay Official
Kevin Brown
0
Ron Tobert has been the referee for 10 games involving the Chiefs since his career as a head referee began in 2014. He has been the head official for 13 games involving the Eagles.
Chiefs Record with Referee Ron Torbert
The Chiefs are just 5-5 in the 10 games that Ron Torbert has been the referee but the most notable game is his most recent. He was the head referee for the Chiefs AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023. A controversial call was made against the Bengals when defensive end, Joseph Ossai, shoved Mahomes after he stepped out of bounds. the 15-yard penalty put the Chiefs in field goal position, allowing them to kick the game-winner with eight seconds remaining.
Eagles Record with Referee Ron Torbert
The Eagles have a strong 9-4 record in games in which Torbert has been their referee. The most recent game of theirs that Torbert worked was their Week 18 game against the New York Giants. The Eagles have won five straight games in which he has been the head official, which may be enough to sway your decision in terms of which side to bet on.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds for Super Bowl 59
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-110)
- Eagles +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -124
- Eagles +106
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
More NFL Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.