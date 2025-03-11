Syracuse vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for ACC Tournament First Round
The ACC Tournament first round continues on Tuesday night with first round action between Syracuse and Florida State.
Neither team has enjoyed a season up to expectations, but will look to jumpstart an ACC Tournament run on Monday night with a closely lined matchup and a high total.
What’s the best way to bet on this first round matchup? We break it down below.
Syracuse vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Syracuse: +3.5 (-110)
- Florida State: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Syracuse: +140
- Florida State: -170
Total: 149.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Syracuse vs. Florida State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Syracuse Record: 13-18
- Florida State Record: 17-14
Syracuse vs. Florida State Key Players to Watch
Syracuse
Eddie Lampkin: The veteran big man has been stuffing the stat sheet of late, scoring 20 or more in three of the last seven games and double digits in six of them. He is an elite rebounder as well, averaging nearly 10 rebounds per game.
Florida State
Jamir Watkins: Watkins has seen his efficiency take a hit this season amidst higher usage, but has remained a bucket getter for a Florida State devoid of options along the roster. The senior is averaging 18 points per game with five rebounds and two assists for the Seminoles.
Syracuse vs. Florida State Prediction and Pick
This game figures to be a shootout given the pace of each team and the current form of the Syracuse offense.
The Orange have been scorching from the perimeter over the last month, shooting nearly 40% from deep over the last seven games while playing at a top 100 pace, per Bart Torvik. With that in mind, the team is still 2-5 in this sample size as the team is 342nd in effective field goal percentage allowed.
The team will struggle to slow down Florida State’s up-tempo offense that has an elite bucket getter in Watkins on the wing and an offensive scheme that is reliant on getting to the rim and finishing from in close against a suspect Syracuse defense.
The first meeting featured 164 points and the Orange defense makes me confident that this game can fly over the total yet again.
PICK: OVER 149.5 (-110, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.