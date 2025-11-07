Syracuse vs. Miami Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
The Miami Hurricanes lost their undefeated season a few weeks ago, and now are losing their grip in the conference as well. Miami lost 26-20 at SMU last week for its second loss in three games, but the Hurricanes now return home to host the lowly Syracuse Orange.
Syracuse started its season 3-0, including an upset win at Clemson, but has now lost five straight games. This is the perfect spot for Carson Beck and Miami to bounce back.
Can Miami get back on track at home?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.
Syracuse vs. Miami Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Syracuse +28.5 (-110)
- Miami -28.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Syracuse: +2000
- Miami: -6500
Total
- 45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Syracuse vs. Miami How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Syracuse record: 3-6
- Miami record: 6-2
Syracuse vs. Miami Key Players to Watch
Carson Beck, Quarterback, Miami Hurricanes
Carson Beck has been under fire in recent weeks, especially after his overtime interception that led to SMU’s upset victory on Saturday. He’s gone from a potential Heisman Trophy candidate to someone just looking to find his game.
Luckily, a home matchup against Syracuse is the perfect situation for that.
Syracuse has one of the worst defenses in the league with a 108th-ranked EPA/Pass (0.18) while Miami is still in the top 25 in that category offensively at 0.18.
The senior quarterback will look to play his way back into the first-round pick potential that once had earlier this season.
Syracuse vs. Miami Prediction and Pick
It’s tough to get a read on Miami right now, but the Hurricanes were huge home favorites against Stanford two weeks ago and covered the -30 spread.
Syracuse has also had some ugly losses this season, including a 38-3 loss to Duke at home and a 41-16 loss at Georgia Tech in its last road game.
Miami may not be as good as once thought, but they should be able to take care of business at home against Syracuse.
Pick: Miami -28.5 (-110)
