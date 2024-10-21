Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
Pitt is one of the few remaining unbeatens left in the country, but will face a stiff test against a high-octane Syracuse offense.
Both teams have been able to score points in bunches with new coaching staffs and transfer quarterbacks showing out with Syracuse counting on the arm of Kyle McCord and Pitt’s offense utilizing Eli Holstein as a dual threat option.
Should we count on both teams to keep up the scoring in a Thursday night showcase?
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Syracuse: +5.5 (-105)
- Pittsburgh: -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Syracuse: +185
- Pittsburgh: -220
Total: 62 (Over -115/Under -105)
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 24
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Syracuse Record: 5-1
- Pittsburgh Record: 6-0
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Key Players to Watch
Syracuse
Kyle McCord: McCord has been on a tear since arriving in Western New York. He is seventh in passing yards (2,160) with 19 passing touchdowns as the Orange have quickly improved under first year head coach Fran Brown. This is a pass-happy offense that has been chucking it around the yard and McCord will look to continue posting gaudy stats against a Pitt team that is outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass.
Pittsburgh
Eli Holstein: Another transfer quarterback, Holstein is showing out for the revamped Pitt offense under former Western Carolina tactician Cade Bell. The Panthers offense has been a terror for the opposition this season, scoring at least 28 points in all but one game this season. Holstein is at nearly 2,000 all purpose yards with 18 total touchdowns on the year.
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Prediction and Pick
We are in for a shootout on Thursday.
While Pitt remains one of the 10 unbeatens remaining in college football, the team is far from a juggernaut. The Panthers have allowed points to any capable offense its faced outside of allowing only 15 points to a banged up Cal team.
The strength of the Pitt defense lies with its defensive line, ranking eighth in EPA/Rush on the year and 12th in defensive line yards. However, Syracuse is intent on airing it out, third in pass play percentage (63.02%). For that matter, Pitt is outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass, so this is a plus matchup for McCord and co.
Meanwhile, Syracuse has been a big play funnel all season. The team is 114th in explosive pass defense and is outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass while allowing north of six yards per play.
Both teams should be able to move the ball at will and cash in against out-matched defenses.
PICK: OVER 62
