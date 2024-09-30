Syracuse vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
UNLV was in the headlines leading to its Mountain West opener due to starting quarterback Matthew Sluka leaving the team due to NIL disputes, but the team had no drop off whatsoever in the blowout win against Fresno State, 59-14, with Hajj-Malik Williams under center.
The Rebels are firmly in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth, but welcome a well rested and elite offense in Syracuse to its home stadium in Las Vegas. Will the team keep its form, or can the Orange head out west to spoil one of the best stories in college football to start the season?
Here are the odds and our betting preview.
Syracuse vs. UNLV Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Syracuse: +6 (-110)
- UNLV: -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Syracuse: +184
- UNLV: -225
Total: 59.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Syracuse vs. UNLV How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 5th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Syracuse Record: 3-1
- UNLV Record: 4-0
Syracuse vs. UNLV Key Players to Watch
Syracuse
Kyle McCord: McCord has been incredibly impressive at Syracuse, passing for 1,459 yards with 14 passing touchdowns in four games while throwing five interceptions. The big arm of McCord has opened up the Orange offense that has scored 24 or more in all four games, but he has tossed two picks in the last two games each.
UNLV
Hajj-Malik Williams: Williams competed with Sluka in the preseason for the top quarterback spot, and now it appears that he may unlock the team’s offense. Williams completed 13 of 16 passes for 182 yards and another 119 on the ground with four total touchdowns in his first start.
Syracuse vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick
This is a massive overreaction to the UNLV win against Fresno State last week, which was indeed impressive, but this is a big upgrade after the team closed inside of a field goal against the Bulldogs.
Syracuse has been a high octane offense that is 29th in EPA/Pass and averaging more than three points per game. This will be the first offense that the Rebels new look defense has faced that is inside the top 50 in EPA/Pass.
The Rebels, meanwhile, may have gone to a better passer in Williams, but there is now film for Syracuse to scout on after not having much on him. Further, the expectation is that UNLV will beat this team by margin, which I push back against with the likes of Trebor Pena and Orande Gadsen putting pressure on the secondary.
Syracuse’s defense may leave some to be desired, but the team has done a great job of shutting down big plays to date thus far, right around the national average in terms of EPA/Play and are the far more talented team.
I’ll happily fade the Rebels off a massive win as I make this game inside of a field goal.
PICK: Syracuse +6
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.