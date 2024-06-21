Target this Plus-Money Prop for Orioles vs. Astros Tonight (Bet on Baltimore Bats)
If you're looking for a plus-money play for Friday night's MLB slate, I've got you covered. I'm taking a look at the bet for the first three innings of tonight's American League showdown between the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Best MLB Bet Today
Baltimore Orioles over 1.5 runs in the 1st three innings (+105)
Houston returns from their road trip to host the Orioles at home tonight at Minute Maid Park. The Astros are five games under .500 and continue to tread water. This team has been devastated by injury. Not only are they playing without AL MVP candidate Kyle Tucker, but they have five starting pitchers on the IR- most recently including Cy Young winner Justin Verlander who is sidelined with neck discomfort.
Houston has called up 22-year-old Jake Bloss who will make his Major League debut tonight. If you haven’t heard of Bloss, no one can blame you. Houston’s No. 10 prospect will be skipping Triple-A to make this spot start.
In 12 minor league starts, Bloss has an ERA of 1.77 with 60 strikeouts. Opponents are batting .144 vs. Bloss, and he’s only allowed three home runs.
Bloss has a tough assignment facing a team that just scored two touchdowns and a field goal vs. the winningest team in baseball yesterday. The Orioles are fresh off a 17-5 thrashing of the Yankees yesterday at Yankee Stadium.
No team has scored more runs per game this season (5.27) and they also average 1.77 runs in the first three innings. The lineup is a murderer’s row.
Houston just took two of three from the White Sox, holding them to only six runs in the series, but the Orioles are a completely different story.
If Bloss can hold the Orioles to just two runs in the first three innings, that would still be a successful debut. Houston is the underdog tonight and the game total is set at 8.5. Don’t count the Astros out completely, but let’s grab this plus-money.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.