Taylor Fritz vs. Karen Khachanov Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Quarterfinal
We have a fantastic matchup ahead in the men's quarterfinals at Wimbledon when No. 5 Taylor Fritz takes on No. 17 Karen Khachanov on Tuesday morning.
Fritz struggled in early matches but has looked strong in the last two rounds, defeating both Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Jordan Thompson comfortably in the previous two rounds. Karen Khachanov has had a mixed bag of results in this tournament. Two of his four matches needed to go a full five sets, while the other two he one in straight sets, including his Round 16 win against Kamil Majchrzak.
Let's dive into the odds and my prediction for Tuesday's match.
Taylor Fritz vs. Karen Khachanov Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Taylor Fritz -330
- Karen Khachanov +250
Total Games
- 40.5 (Over -125/Under -110)
Taylor Fritz vs. Karen Khachanov How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 7
- Time: 8:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Taylor Fritz: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
This is the third time that Taylor Fritz will be competing in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, trying to get to the semifinals for the first time.
He needed five sets to get past both Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round and Gabriel Diallo in the second round. He improved in the fourth round, needing four sets to get past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. His match in the Round of 16 against Jordan Thompson ended early as Jordan Thompson retired due to injury in the second set.
Karen Khachanov: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
This is the second time that Karen Khachanov will be competing in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. He also made it this far in 2021. He's looking to make his third Grand Slam semifinal appearance of his career.
This year, hr cruised past Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets in the first round but then needed five sets in the next two rounds to defeat Shintaro Mochizuki and Nuno Borges. He rebounded from those two close calls by dominating Kamil Majchrzak in the Round of 16, defeating him in straight sets.
Taylor Fritz vs. Karen Khachanov Prediction and What the Odds Say
DraftKings Sportsbook has Taylor Fritz set as the -330 favorite, giving him an implied probability of 76.74% of advancing to the semifinals.
These two players have faced each other twice in their careers, with Khachanov winning both. With that being said, the most recent match between these two occurred back in 2020 at the ATP Cup, and they haven't competed against each other since.
Fritz is a completely different player this time around and is playing some of the best tennis of his career. The extra rest he's had after Thompson required early in their Round of 16 match could prove useful against Khachanov.
Fritz is also second in Wimbledon in Aces, having already recorded 79. That's going to be a big weapon against Khachanov, who was only recorded 42.
I'll back the American to win and cover the -4.5 games spread.
Pick: Fritz -4.5 games (-110) via DraftKings
