TCU vs. Stanford Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 1
Friday night's late night matchup takes us out west to Palo Alto, California for TCU vs. Stanford.
The Horned Frogs' defense fell off in a big way in 2023, but the team found its quarterback of the future with Josh Hoover taking over midway through the season. What can we expect from Hoover this season? I'm banking on a big start from the Horned Frogs signal caller and plenty of fireworks from the Stanford side as well.
Here's how I'm betting the prop market on Friday night.
Best Player Props for TCU vs. Stanford
- Josh Hoover OVER 281.5 Passing Yards
- Elic Ayomanor OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards
- Ashton Daniels Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+140)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Josh Hoover OVER 281.5 Passing Yards
After head coach Sonny Dykes gave Hoover QB1 duties, all he did was chuck it around the yard.
In seven appearances last season (excluding garbage time in the opening game), Hoover passed the ball more than 35 times in five of them. He passed for at least 300 in five as well.
He will draw a Stanford defense that is likely improved this season, but still an unproven product that was gashed last year through the air, 127th in EPA/Pass. The defensive line likely won’t get much pressure on Hoover, who will have a green light to throw all game long.
With a high total nearing 60, I think TCU maintains a fast pace and gets Hoover to his quota of 300 yards, easily clearing this number.
Elic Ayomanor OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards
Ayomnaor was the bright spot of the Cardinal last season, hauling in 62 catches for 1,013 yards, and going over 100 yards in three games. This number is baking in further improvement for Ayomanor, who averaged 65 yards per game if you take out his heroic 294-yard outing against Colorado.
However, Stanford should be better on offense in year two of Troy Taylor’s scheme which features a returning starting quarterback and five offensive linemen.
TCU’s defense was poor last season, especially against the pass, 90th in EPA/Pass, and 92nd in explosive pass defense. The unit will also be down one of its starting cornerbacks Avery Helm, so this can be a point of attack for the Cardinal.
Given the team is more than a touchdown underdog, the expectation is that Stanford will need to throw to stay in this one, and Ayomanor might be in for a big outing at home in the opener.
Ashton Daniels Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+140)
Daniels returns under center for Stanford, a capable rusher that will benefit from a returning set of starters on the offensive line and a revamped TCU defense that will need to replace its best pass rusher, Damonic Williams.
However, transitioning to Andy Avalos’ aggressive scheme, Daniels may benefit from using his legs against a collapsing pocket.
Daniels found the end zone on the ground three times in 2023 and had double digit carries in five of 12 games last season, including both times that the Cardinal had extra rest.
He’s capable, and I’ll grab the plus money.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.