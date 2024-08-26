TCU vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
TCU couldn’t follow up a National Championship Game appearance in 2023, failing to make a bowl game amidst a ton of roster turnover.
The Horned Frogs will look to start a resurgent campaign in 2024 on the road against Stanford, who enters year two under head coach Troy Taylor in hopes of building on some minor success in what was deemed a lengthy rebuild for the newly minted ACC member.
Can the Cardinal use some of its returning pieces to spark a Week 1 upset at home? Or can Sonny Dykes’ Horned Frogs get back on track with a revamped defense and a talented offense.
Here’s how I’m betting on the Friday night opener.
TCU vs. Stanford Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- TCU: -8.5 (-110)
- Stanford: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- TCU: -320
- Stanford: +255
Total: 60.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
TCU vs. Stanford How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 30th
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- TCU Record: 0-0
- Stanford Record: 0-0
TCU vs. Stanford Key Players to Watch
TCU
Josh Hoover: Hoover stepped in during the second half of last season at quarterback for the Horned Frogs, showcasing a high ceiling, but also a low floor. In six starts last season, the Horned Frogs let him chuck it around, passing the ball more than 30 times in five of the starts, totaling 2,206 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Consistency is key in year two for Hoover, who had only 13 big-time throws to 12 turnover-worthy plays, per Pro Football Focus.
Stanford
Elic Ayomanor: Ayomnaor broke out last season for the Cardinal as a freshman. The 6’2” wide receiver hauled in 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns, most famously in the team’s epic comeback against Colorado. Ayomanor will face a potentially vulnerable Horned Frogs secondary, can he build on a strong year one with an impressive opener?
TCU vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick
Stanford’s offense should continue to trend upwards in the second season under Taylor.
The team returns five starters on the offensive line, its quarterback Ashton Daniels and a reliable weapon in Ayomanor to tee off on a TCU secondary that will be without starter Avery Helm at cornerback, testing an already thin unit.
Stanford had some growing pains last season, but continuity can lead to a tangible leap, especially on the offensive line against a Horned Frogs team that is changing schemes to Andy Avalos’ 4-2-5 scheme. While this may lead to more aggressive blitzing tendencies, that can lead the team to have some growing pains after playing in Joe Gillespie’s 3-3-5 the past two seasons.
While I believe the Cardinal can score, the unit may struggle to get stops against the high-flying Horned Frogs offense. Hoover may be prone to questionable decisions, but there is no denying that this offense can still play at a high level. The unit played at the third fastest pace in terms of plays per second and ranked 44th in EPA/Play.
The offense returns nearly 72% of its production as well as offensive coordinator Kendall Briles, so I have a good feel that this offense can produce at a similar clip to last season when it scored 30 or more in seven games.
Further, Stanford struggled mightly against the elite offenses it faced. The defense allowed 40 or more in seven games last season. Even with some year-over-year improvements, I lean towards the Horned Frogs offense.
I’m not sure I can trust either defense yet, while both offenses have a pretty high floor.
I’m eyeing the over out west in this Friday night meeting.
PICK: OVER 60.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.