TCU vs. Texas Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Elite 8
The Texas Longhorns held off the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16, and now the No. 1 seed and SEC Player of the Year Madison Booker are favored in the Elite 8 against TCU.
Hailey Van Lith went off for the Horned Frogs to upset No. 3 Notre Dame (the Fighting Irish were favored in that game) on Saturday. The Big 12 Player of the Year finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Oddsmakers have Texas favored in this game, but this should be a great matchup between the two top seeds in this region.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this NCAA Tournament matchup.
TCU vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- TCU +7.5 (-114)
- Texas -7.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- TCU: +245
- Texas: -320
Total
- 131.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
TCU vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 31
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- TCU record: 34-3
- Texas record: 34-3
TCU vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
TCU
Hailey Van Lith: Van Lith has put herself back in the conversation for a first-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, showing that her lone season at LSU was an anomaly. Van Lith has 55 points, 21 assists and 18 rebounds in three NCAA Tournament games this season, becoming the first player in NCAA Tournament history (men’s or women’s) to reach the Elite 8 with three different schools.
Texas
Madison Booker: Booker led the way in the Sweet 16 with 17 points, and she’s scored 57 points in three NCAA Tournament games. Booker is averaging 16.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from 3.
TCU vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
The Horned Frogs weren’t supposed to be here – they were 5.5-point underdogs in the Sweet 16 – but Van Lith and Sedona Prince both had big games to beat Notre Dame.
I’ve been impressed with TCU’s defense, especially at the rim. It really deterred Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles from getting to the cup, and the Horned Frogs are actually No. 8 in the country in opponent 2-point percentage this season.
While Texas ended up beating Tennessee by eight, it was in a close game most of the way in the Sweet 16. The Longhorns are one of the best teams in the country, but they don’t do any damage from outside, averaging just 3.2 3s per game (356th in the country).
That could be an issue against a strong shooting TCU team (9.5 3s per game, sixth in the country in 3-point percentage).
I wouldn’t be shocked if the Horned Frogs won this game – Van Lith has been arguably the second-best player in this entire tournament (behind Paige Bueckers) – so I’ll gladly take the points in this contest.
Pick: TCU +7.5 (-114 at FanDuel)
