TCU vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
TCU will travel to Utah to face a Utes team that will try to steady its season amidst quarterback turmoil.
The Utes started Cam Rising against Arizona State, but in an ineffective loss, he suffered another injury that will cost him the rest of the season. Utah has already started freshman Isaac Wilson this season, and it’ll be his job the rest of the year as the team tries to stay in Big 12 contention.
The team hosts TCU out of its BYE week. Prior to the off week, the Horned Frogs lost to Houston as 17-point home favorites. Can the team do better in the role of an underdog?
TCU vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- TCU: +4.5 (-108)
- Utah: -4 (-112)
Moneyline
- TCU: +162
- Utah: -196
Total: 49.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
TCU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 19th
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- TCU Record: 5-1
- UtahRecord: 6-0
TCU vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
TCU
Josh Hoover: One of the most talented passers in the conference, Hoover has been a terror for the opposing defense. He has passed for 2,007 yards this season with 16 touchdowns through the air. However, Hoover has tossed six interceptions in the last three games. He must take better care of the ball against a havoc-minded Utah defense.
Utah
Isaac Wilson: Wilson will step in for Rising again, but he has experience this time. He has made three starts this season, winning two games and showcasing some high upside. He has passed for 830 yards on the year with six passing touchdowns but also has seven interceptions as he must clean up his decision-making.
TCU vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
I think the total in this one is too low for Wilson being under center for the Utes.
Rising didn't look himself from the first drive and suffered another injury quickly. He could not push the ball down the field reliably against a sturdy Arizona State defense, but now the far more explosive Wilson will start against a far worse defense in TCU.
The TCU defense will struggle to keep the Utes offense off schedule as the team is 89th in EPA/Rush and the Utes have a bellcow back in Michah Bernard who has paced the team’s offense. Further, the TCU defense is outside the top 100 in third down success rate, I expect the team to find answers to keep the drive moving.
Meanwhile, Utah’s secondary may be up against it against a talented pass-catching group from Hoover that may be in a negative game script for much of this one. Utah is outside the top half of the country in explosive pass rate allowed, so I do believe TCU can hold up offensively in this one, especially off a BYE week.
With questions about Utah’s offense, I do believe this is a great landing spot for Wilson to flash his big arm and get the team’s O back on track against a shaky TCU defense.
PICK: OVER 49.5
