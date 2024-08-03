Team USA vs. Germany Olympic Basketball Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Group C
First place in Group C of the Olympic women's basketball competition is on the line on Sunday when Team USA takes on Germany.
Both teams handled Belgium and Japan with ease, but the United States hold the advantage in point differential through the first two games at +39 compared to Germany's +25. Both teams will advance to the Group stage regardless of Sunday's showdown, but the winner will hold the more favorable seeding which could prove pivotal.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know bet on Sunday's game.
Team USA vs. Germany Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Team USA -19.5 (-108)
- Germany +19.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Team USA -2400
- Germany +1200
Total
- 160.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Team USA vs. Germany How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 2
- Time: 11:15 a.m. EST
- Venue: Pierre Mauroy Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Team USA record: 2-0
- Germany record: 2-0
Team USA vs. Germany Key Players to Watch
Team USA
Breanna Stewart: It's clear the entire United States offense goes through A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. In their most recent win against Belgium, 49 of their 87 points came from those two players with no other player on the roster scoring double-digit points. No player gets as many minutes on the court as those two players either. Germany has to at least slow down Stewart and Wilson if they want to remain competitive in this game.
Germany
Satou Sabally: Germany's Satou Sabally, who plays for the Dallas Wings of the WNBA, has been their best player this tournament. She put up 16 points and five rebounds in their game against Belgium and then put up a blistering 33 points and six rebounds against Japan. For Germany to stand a chance in this one, they need Sabally to bring her "A" game.
Team USA vs. Germany Prediction and Pick
Germany is a better squad than the betting market gives them credit for. They've looked impressive against both Belgium and Japan and they have plenty of talent on their roster.
Will they beat the United States? Absolutely not. Can they cover a 19.5-point spread? I certainly think so. Sabally is good enough to match up with Team USA's WNBA talent and their depth when it comes to size and rebounding will prove useful when it comes to keeping things relatively competitive against an American team that's more skilled and talented.
We may see something similar we saw in the men's game against Puerto Rico. They already know they have a spot locked up in the knockout stage so if they get up big in the second half, I expect them to take their foot off the gas and rest their best players, leaving an opening for a backdoor cover from Germany.
I'll take the points with the Germans.
Pick: Germany +19.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.