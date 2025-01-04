Is Tee Higgins Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Steelers)
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins was the hero in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos, finding the end zone three times, but he entered the game questionable to play.
Still, the former second-round pick was able to suit up and play 69 percent of the offensive snaps for the Bengals.
After logging a few limited practices ahead of Saturday’s Week 18 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Higgins is listed as questionable once again on the Bengals’ final injury report.
The Bengals have gone 7-4 in the 11 games that Higgins has played in this season, and the veteran wideout has made a major case for himself to get paid in the final season of his contract.
So far in 2024, Higgins has 69 catches for 858 yards and 10 scores in 11 games. Here’s how to wager on him in Week 18 in a must-win for Cincy to keep its playoff hopes alive.
Best Tee Higgins Prop Bet for Week 18 vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+110)
Tee Higgins found the end zone against Pittsburgh earlier this season, catching five of his 10 targets in that game, and he’s coming off a massive showing against Denver in Week 17.
Higgins caught 11 of his 12 targets for 131 yards and three scores against Denver, and he’s going to get a lot of one-on-one coverage with Ja’Marr Chase attracting so much attention from opposing defenses.
Burrow has looked Higgins’ way 10 or more times in four of his last six games, and the veteran receiver has 10 touchdowns in 11 games in 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
