Temple vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
Oklahoma will start its first season in the SEC in non conference play against Temple.
The Sooners are ushering in a new era with quarterback Jackson Arnold stepping in as a highly touted recruit and viewed as one of the bright signal callers of the future of college football. He looked the part in a competitive bowl loss to Arizona last season and will look to impress against an out-matched Temple squad.
OU is a massive favorite over the lowly Owls, but can the team cover?
Here’s how I’m looking to bet this opening game form Norman, Oklahoma on Friday night.
Temple vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Temple: +42.5 (-110)
- Oklahoma: -42.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Temple: N/A
- Oklahoma: N/A
Total: 59.5 (Over -110//Under -110)
Temple vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 30th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Camp Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Temple Record: 0-0
- Oklahoma Record: 0-0
Temple vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Temple
Forrest Brock: Temple has three quarterbacks vying for the starting gig, but Brock is listed as the starter as of this writing. It could be a competition that goes into the season as Brock has little experience as a three-star recruit, making 15 pass attempts last season.
Oklahoma
Jackson Arnold: The former five-star recruit steps into the QB1 role with the Sooners in hopes of making an impression quickly as the team transitions to the SEC. In his lone start last season in the Alamo Bowl, he passed for 361 yards on 45 attempts but did have three interceptions to offset two passing touchdowns. With a full offseason as the leading man in Norman, can he showcase his upside?
Temple vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
This is going to be tough sledding for arguably the worst team in the FBS ranks this season.
Temple lacks the requisite talent to keep up with a team of Oklahoma’s caliber, who will look to hit the ground running in the first year of the Jackson Arnold era.
Last season, Oklahoma beat Arkansas State 73-0 in nonconference play and also beat Tulsa 66-17. Under new offensive coordinator Seth Littrell, expect the Sooners to continue to run at a fast tempo, last season the team had the 12th fastest pace in terms of seconds per play, and had the 13th best EPA/Play.
Temple ranked 124th in EPA/Play and 131st in EPA/Pass as the team couldn’t stop explosive pass plays whatsoever. This should be a big effort from OU, who should clear into the 50’s given its pace and efficient play.
PICK: Oklahoma Team Total OVER 50.5
